Change your timezone:

The Williams Formula 1 team has officially confirmed the date on which they will launch their 2026 race livery. The announcement of the launch date signals a new beginning for the team as it prepares to take on Formula 1’s new power unit and chassis regulations that are going to take effect for the 2026 season. In the announcement, the British racing outfit said that they will reveal the FW48 with its full new livery on the 3rd of February 2026. This launch will give the fans a first look at the team's bold new colours, design elements, and sponsor places that will carry Williams through the next chapter of their Formula 1 story.

Williams has promised a fan-friendly reveal that is set to include exclusive content across its social media channels and official website. As part of this fan-friendly approach, fans can expect behind-the-scenes footage, interactive polls, and sneak peeks leading up to the launch. This digital-first launch approach is a sensible move on William’s part, as Formula 1 is increasingly blending sport with entertainment.

The decision to add interactive elements through the use of social media also shows that Williams is in touch with the fans’ desire to engage with Formula on a broader scale. Fans are finding new ways to interact with the sport, from following social media posts of their favourite teams and drivers to watching livestream analyses of races and wagering on race odds on self-exclusion-free betting options that offer competitive racing odds, support fast payouts, and feature generous bonuses.

With growing sportsbook markets across the world, there has been an influx of Formula 1 fans taking advantage of the secure account management, deposit limits, and instant access to statistics offered by top UK bookmakers not on Gamstop. The current 76/5 odds Williams has to win the constructors' championship in 2026 might not put the team in the best position, but with the new regulations and excitement of the new livery launch, Williams fans are backing the team as fervently as ever.

In terms of the new car, the 2026 FW48 marks an important evolution for the Williams team. Formula 1’s new power unit and chassis regulations have forced Williams to make major aerodynamic changes to the car. Some of the most notable changes in the FW48 are better ground-effect aerodynamics, simplified bodywork, and sustainability-driven hybrid power units. Of course, the major change this year will be the swapping out of DRS in favour of active aero components.

Observers expect that the new 2026 livery will complement these technical innovations rather well, leading to one of the best-looking cars in Williams’ history. William’s technical director has hinted that the new design will feature a striking colour palette and sponsor placement designed to maximise both visibility and brand impact, while also ensuring that the design honours the team’s heritage.

Related