AI generated 2026 F1 car 'takes to the track', leaving fans bemused

An AI-generated picture of a '2026 F1 car' at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya has led to F1 fans getting in quite a spin on social media.

Audi have been filming some promotional content this week, meaning that they have been the first team to officially take their 2026 car out on track.

Both Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto were present at the filming day, where F1 rules meant that they could only complete a maximum of 200 km (42 laps of the Barcelona circuit).

A leaked video on social media got F1 fans excited about the sound of the new power units, which are featuring much more of an electrical emphasis from 2026 as new regulations take over in the sport.

But alongside that video which appears to be real, an AI-generated photo showing an F1 'car' up close also appeared on social media platform X, with an all-black design believed to be a 'mule' car that Audi were using.

When are the F1 car launches?

While the fake image of the F1 car has caused quite a few arguments on social media, fans will not have to wait too long to see the official Audi F1 car for 2026.

Audi have taken over Sauber from next season onwards, and are one of two new names on the grid alongside Cadillac, who are a completely new outfit.

Audi will be revealing their first F1 car design on January 20 at a special event in Berlin, before the official five-day shakedown starts on January 26.

Red Bull and Racing Bulls will be the first teams to show us what the 2026 car designs will look like, with those teams holding a joint ceremony in Detroit on January 15.

