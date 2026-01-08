Cadillac F1 rivalry heats up as Sergio Perez beats Valtteri Bottas

Change your timezone:

Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez have gone head-to-head for the first time as Cadillac Formula 1 teammates — although not quite in a real race car.

Instead of battling on a grand prix circuit, the two drivers competed on a miniature, Scalextric-style track inside a TV studio. Still, given how competitive elite athletes tend to be, it was far from a meaningless showdown.

The lighthearted duel took place during a spin-off of the popular YouTube series Hot Ones, the 'Hot Ones Versus'. The format puts two guests against each other in a mix of challenges and truth-or-dare-style questions — with Perez ultimately coming out on top.

The forfeit for losing, or for choosing not to answer a question, involves the show's legendary spicy hot wings. Of course.

Perez: Valtteri beats me at spicy food

Bottas congratulated his team-mate before taking a pretty substantial mouthful of the wing as Perez winced in sympathy, turning to a cameraman and saying 'see, he likes to suffer' with perfect timing, as the Finn muttered 'holy s**t' beside him.

"Somehow he enjoys the pain and he likes to suffer, so it was impressive to see," he added. "I have to say something: he definitely beats me on spicy food!"

Bottas ended the show with a plea to the fans to support the team in their very first F1 season, insisting 'don't just watch the Netflix! Watch the F1 races, live'.

Hear hear, Valtteri.

