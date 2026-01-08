Axed Red Bull driver sent boss a $7,500 therapy bill

Change your timezone:

A former Red Bull driver has revealed that he once sent his ex-Formula 1 boss the bill for an expensive stint with a psychologist during his time at the team — a tab that came to roughly $7,500.

Red Bull has churned through multiple drivers in recent seasons, cutting ties with Sergio Perez, Liam Lawson, and Yuki Tsunoda after each was judged unable to consistently match up alongside team leader Max Verstappen.

However, a year on from Perez’s exit, his reputation within the sport has improved significantly. The severe difficulties faced by both Lawson and Tsunoda in what has become known as Red Bull’s notoriously demanding second seat have cast Perez’s tenure in a more favorable light.

2026 will see Perez return to the grid whilst Lawson has clung onto his seat at Racing Bulls, but Tsunoda has been demoted into the role of reserve driver with the energy drink giants.

Ahead of his return to the sport, Perez has spoken out in a recent tell-all interview, where he reflected on the time he billed Helmut Marko after an expensive session with a suggested psychologist.

Perez shares Red Bull psychologist story

In an appearance on the Cracks Podcast with Oso Trava, F1 star Perez was asked whether he has ever reached out for mental health support.

"You have to go to a psychologist. I opened up completely, of course. So I talk to the psychologist. I say, 'I don't have time for a session today, but we'll talk. Look, let's find a time."

The 35-year-old continued: "One day I arrive at the Red Bull factory and they say to me, 'Listen, there's a bill for you for £6,000 from the psychologist."

“I say, ‘Ah, you can send it to Helmut, please. He'll pay it.’

“It was £6,000 ($7500) for one call.”

