F1 champion offers opinion on US military action in Venezuela
Former F1 world champion Damon Hill has weighed in on the United States' military action in Venezuela, claiming that the country needs to be 'given back'.
US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that the US had 'captured' Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, and have arrested them on suspicion of various drugs and weapons offences.
That followed heavy bombardment of the country's capital Caracas at various sites.
In a shocking turn of events, Trump later suggested that the US will 'run' Venezuela in the meantime, stating that he will send US oil companies into the region.
F1 legend Hill called for Venezuela to be 'given back' to Venezuelan people on X on Sunday morning, in reply to an Elon Musk tweet which called the operation 'a win for the world and a clear message to evil dictators everywhere'.
Damon Hill, international diplomat?
"Otherwise the USA will have to invade every country on earth to get the leader they want! Cuba next I guess."
US president Donald Trump appears to disagree with the former Williams and Arrows driver, telling a press conference on Saturday that he intends for the US to take control of the country for the time being, promising to 'take a tremendous amount of wealth from the ground'.
Despite Trump's bullish claims though, removing Maduro to New York has not resulted in the kind of regime change the US specialises in, with Venezuela's Vice-President Delcy Rodríguez, a strong Maduro ally, now the interim president after being sworn in by the nation's Supreme Court.
