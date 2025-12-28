Daniel Ricciardo embraces extreme new role following F1 exit

Change your timezone:

Daniel Ricciardo appears to have settled comfortably into life after Formula 1, embracing his position as Global Ford Racing Ambassador and recently cutting a notably upbeat figure during a public appearance.

The Australian’s F1 career came to an emotional close following his removal from Red Bull’s junior team, Racing Bulls, after the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix, ending a 14-year spell at the top level of the sport.

Although speculation persisted about a possible return to the grid in various capacities, many fans had hoped the 36-year-old might secure a full-time race seat with Cadillac ahead of the manufacturer’s Formula 1 entry in 2026.

Alas, fellow F1 veterans Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas were selected for the American squad's first lineup, with Ricciardo seemingly not interested in a seat.

Instead, the former Red Bull star officially confirmed his retirement in 2025 whilst also sharing that he would be taking on a different role as an ambassador for the energy drink giants new technical partners, Ford.

Ricciardo flies high with Ford

The axed F1 icon is certainly enjoying what life has thrown at him in the year following his exit from the sport, and recently got back behind the wheel of a Ford Raptor at the 2025 Raptor Rally.

Ricciardo vlogged the event with Ford and took to Lake Havasu in a Raptor, going straight in at the deep end by performing some jumps in the off-road truck.

Despite his years of experience in one of the world's most high octane racing series, Ricciardo appeared nervous initially, admitting: "I've never done this before."

Once at the wheel of the Raptor, Ricciardo then revealed: "They've just put us right up with a jump and I'm going to jump my car and I don't even know how to jump my car..."

Ricciardo successfully went airborne on his first try, though did so rather sheepishly, with the ex-F1 driver keen to give it a proper go on his second attempt.

After being handed a quick bit of advice on how to go all in for the second jump, Ricciardo put his foot down and took flight, prompting his famous grin to return as he soared through the air in the Raptor.

The ambassador certainly sold the experience, returning to speak to the camera after the much bigger jump whilst laughing gleefully. Speaking on his much better second try, Ricciardo said: "Unfortunately a little bit of ego over took me and I wasn't happy with the first one so we went real big. That felt big, that was so fun!"

Ricciardo posted a highlights montage of the exhilarating event on Instagramwith an accompanying caption which read: "Pure freedom and fun in the desert at Raptor Rally!

"Getting to jump the Ford F-150 Raptor through the sand in Lake Havasu was a blast."

Related