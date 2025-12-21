Red Bull chief puts his foot down on Max Verstappen F1 future

Change your timezone:

Red Bull boss Oliver Mintzlaff has gone the furthest of anyone in the team in a fresh prediction about their star driver's future.

The triumvirate of Christian Horner, Adrian Newey and Helmut Marko have all left the team in the last 18 months, ushering in a new era of uncertainty in Milton Keynes.

Marko is the most recent to leave, with his departure announced this month after the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to leave just scant traces of the power structure which brought six constructors' championships and eight drivers' titles to the team since 2010.

Much of this summer was filled with speculation that Verstappen would be following the others out the door, with Mercedes and Aston Martin the two teams he was most strongly linked to.

Red Bull chief: Max is impressed with us

He said: "What's important to say is that I'm not afraid of any performance clause in his contract. The most important thing for an athlete is to see that everyone on the team is giving their all for them. And I think Max is impressed with the way the results and the team atmosphere have gone this year.

"Of course, Max always wants to win and have the best possible car, but so do we. As long as Max feels we're working towards it and doing everything we can, I think he'll stay loyal. He also sees how much we've invested in our own engine.

"Don't forget that we're an energy drink brand and what a unique step this is. I feel there's enormous appreciation and loyalty on both sides. I have no doubt that Max Verstappen will finish his career at Red Bull."

