F1 Race Today: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
Formula 1 cars will hit the track for the final time this season today at the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Heading into the race, there is still the matter of the F1 drivers' championship to decide, with Lando Norris, Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri all in contention ahead of lights out.

McLaren star Norris currently leads the standings ahead of the race, 12 points clear of his nearest rival in Verstappen. Piastri is 16 points behind his McLaren teammate.

Essentially, this means that if Norris finishes P3 or higher, he will be crowned champion. However, if Verstappen wins and Norris finishes lower than P3, the Red Bull star would take the trophy.

Being 16 points behind, Piastri needs to win the race and hope his rivals falter if he is to have a chance at sealing his first-ever championship, but as we've seen in recent weeks in F1, anything can happen, especially when all three line up at the front of the grid on Sunday.

What time is the F1 race today?

Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix action is set to start at 5pm local time (GST), which means a start time of 8am ET.

Please see below for the start times converted to your local time zone:

Local time (GST): 2pm
United States Eastern (ET): 8am
United States Central (CT): 7am
United States Mountain (MT): 6am
United States Pacific (PT): 5am

TV and live streaming options

In the United States, this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is being shown live on ESPN.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries.

F1 international broadcasters

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
Italy: Sky Italia
Belgium: RTBF, Play Sports
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland, RTL
France: Canal+
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong TV, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
India: FanCode
Latin America: ESPN

