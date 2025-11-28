F1 Results Today: Piastri and Norris fire warning shot to Max Verstappen in title battle
Look out Max Verstappen fans: McLaren drivers finished the only practice session of the Qatar Grand Prix weekend first and second on the timing sheets.
Oscar Piastri set the fastest lap of the one-hour session, edging out Lando Norris and then, surprisingly, Fernando Alonso to top the boards.
Max Verstappen could only put in a time quick enough for sixth, while Lewis Hamilton was all the way down in 12th in his Ferrari.
With this weekend being a sprint weekend, FP1 was the one and only practice session of the weekend, and drivers and teams managed to get a full hour of practice, with no disruptions.
It was also the first session of a weekend that could well be Lando Norris' championship-crowning weekend, with the Brit just needing to outscore championship rivals Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen by two points throughout the event.
F1 FP1 Results: Qatar Grand Prix 2025
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:20.924secs
|2
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.058secs
|3
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0.386secs
|4
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+0.480secs
|5
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+0.579secs
|6
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.580secs
|7
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0.685secs
|8
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.744secs
|9
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+0.745secs
|10
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.774secs
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+0.859secs
|12
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.870secs
|13
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+0.872secs
|14
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.900secs
|15
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+1.002secs
|16
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+1.002secs
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.172secs
|18
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.500secs
|19
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1.638secs
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+2.605secs
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.
Is there F1 today?
With this weekend being a sprint weekend in F1, competitive action actually begins on Friday, with sprint qualifying taking centre stage once the one and only practice session has been wrapped up.
