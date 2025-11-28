close global

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris edited onto a Qatar flag

F1 Results Today: Piastri and Norris fire warning shot to Max Verstappen in title battle

F1 Results Today: Piastri and Norris fire warning shot to Max Verstappen in title battle

Sam Cook
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris edited onto a Qatar flag

Look out Max Verstappen fans: McLaren drivers finished the only practice session of the Qatar Grand Prix weekend first and second on the timing sheets.

Oscar Piastri set the fastest lap of the one-hour session, edging out Lando Norris and then, surprisingly, Fernando Alonso to top the boards.

Max Verstappen could only put in a time quick enough for sixth, while Lewis Hamilton was all the way down in 12th in his Ferrari.

With this weekend being a sprint weekend, FP1 was the one and only practice session of the weekend, and drivers and teams managed to get a full hour of practice, with no disruptions.

It was also the first session of a weekend that could well be Lando Norris' championship-crowning weekend, with the Brit just needing to outscore championship rivals Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen by two points throughout the event.

F1 FP1 Results: Qatar Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap
1Oscar PiastriMcLaren1:20.924secs
2Lando NorrisMcLaren+0.058secs
3Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+0.386secs
4Carlos SainzWilliams+0.480secs
5Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+0.579secs
6Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.580secs
7Alex AlbonWilliams+0.685secs
8Charles LeclercFerrari+0.744secs
9Lance StrollAston Martin+0.745secs
10Kimi AntonelliMercedes+0.774secs
11Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+0.859secs
12Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.870secs
13Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+0.872secs
14George RussellMercedes+0.900secs
15Oliver BearmanHaas+1.002secs
16Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+1.002secs
17Esteban OconHaas+1.172secs
18Pierre GaslyAlpine+1.500secs
19Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+1.638secs
20Franco ColapintoAlpine+2.605secs

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

With this weekend being a sprint weekend in F1, competitive action actually begins on Friday, with sprint qualifying taking centre stage once the one and only practice session has been wrapped up.

READ MORE: Hamilton got just one piece of advice before his Ferrari move

