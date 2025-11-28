F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: Qatar Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Change your timezone:

Formula 1's sprint format returns for the final time of the season at this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix, with sprint qualifying action taking place today - Friday, November 28.

Sprint qualifying will determine the grid for Saturday afternoon's sprint race, and it could prove a vital session for the likes of Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen.

The three drivers are locked in an exciting title fight to be crowned F1 champion in 2025, with Norris leading the way over his two rivals by 24 points after McLaren's double disqualification drama in Las Vegas.

A total of eight points are up for grabs in Saturday's sprint, and we have seen all season long how important qualifying and track position are if you are going to achieve a strong race result, making this evening's session absolutely vital.

At this stage of the season, every single point matters, and it will certainly be exciting to see who comes out on top under the lights at Lusail International Circuit!

What time is F1 sprint qualifying today?

Please see below for the start times converted to your local time zone:

Local time (AST): 8:30pm

United States Eastern (ET): 12:30pm

United States Central (CT): 11:30am

United States Mountain (MT): 10:30am

United States Pacific (PT): 9:30am



TV and live streaming options

In the United States, this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix sprint qualifying action is being shown live on ESPNews/ESPN App.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries.

F1 international broadcasters

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo

Italy: Sky Italia

Belgium: RTBF, Play Sports

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland, RTL

France: Canal+

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong TV, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

India: FanCode

Latin America: ESPN



F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.

