F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: Qatar Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
Formula 1's sprint format returns for the final time of the season at this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix, with sprint qualifying action taking place today - Friday, November 28.
Sprint qualifying will determine the grid for Saturday afternoon's sprint race, and it could prove a vital session for the likes of Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen.
The three drivers are locked in an exciting title fight to be crowned F1 champion in 2025, with Norris leading the way over his two rivals by 24 points after McLaren's double disqualification drama in Las Vegas.
A total of eight points are up for grabs in Saturday's sprint, and we have seen all season long how important qualifying and track position are if you are going to achieve a strong race result, making this evening's session absolutely vital.
At this stage of the season, every single point matters, and it will certainly be exciting to see who comes out on top under the lights at Lusail International Circuit!
What time is F1 sprint qualifying today?
Please see below for the start times converted to your local time zone:
Local time (AST): 8:30pm
United States Eastern (ET): 12:30pm
United States Central (CT): 11:30am
United States Mountain (MT): 10:30am
United States Pacific (PT): 9:30am
TV and live streaming options
In the United States, this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix sprint qualifying action is being shown live on ESPNews/ESPN App.
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries.
F1 international broadcasters
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
Italy: Sky Italia
Belgium: RTBF, Play Sports
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland, RTL
France: Canal+
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong TV, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
India: FanCode
Latin America: ESPN
F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.
