McLaren boss wants major F1 rule change after Las Vegas disqualification

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has urged the FIA to reconsider its technical regulations after both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were thrown out of the Las Vegas Grand Prix results due to excessive wear on their skid blocks.

The two McLaren drivers were stripped of their finishing positions and all associated points from Saturday night’s race. Following McLaren’s internal assessment of the situation, Stella pointed to a specific part of the rulebook that he believes requires revision.

In comments released by the team ahead of the upcoming Qatar Grand Prix, Stella explained that McLaren had realised early in the Vegas race that heavy porpoising would be a problem, but insisted that the rule breach was not deliberate.

He also stressed that the team is confident the same issue will not surface again in the final two events of the season, with Norris still aiming to overturn the standings and challenge both Piastri and Max Verstappen for the championship in Lusail.

Stella: FIA skid wear penalties 'should be addressed'

McLaren accepted the penalty last time out given that the FIA's rules around plank wear are rather black and white.

All teams must ensure the planks on their cars measure at 10mm when fitted, meaning they can only lose 1mm of wear during a race given that the minimum thickness required for the part to be considered legal by the FIA is 9mm.

“We verified together with the technical delegate, that the measurement of the skid thickness was correct,” Stella said in a McLaren statement.

“Even if the excessive wear is relatively minor and in only one location, [as it was 0.12 mm for Lando and 0.26mm for Oscar], the regulation is very clear that the rear skids need to be at least 9mm at the end of the race in every location."

Still, the 54-year-old felt the punishment was not representative of the breach given that it was marginal on both Norris and Piastri's cars, suggesting that F1's governing body should reassess the punishment for skid wear violations to provide a less severe option for any minimal breaches in future.

“Unlike sporting or financial rules – there is no proportionality in the application of penalties for technical regulation infringements," he continued.

"The FIA itself has admitted that this lack of proportionality should be addressed in the future to ensure that minor and accidental technical infringements, with minimal or no performance benefits, do not lead to disproportionate consequences.”

