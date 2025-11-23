Double McLaren F1 disqualification gifts Max Verstappen way back into championship battle

close global

Sam Cook
Max Verstappen's F1 championship chances have been handed a huge boost after both of his title rivals were disqualified from the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

After overtaking Norris after turn one in Nevada, Verstappen went on to finish Sunday's Grand Prix on top, adding a much-needed 25 points to his tally.

However, with Norris coming home second on the road, Verstappen still trailed the championship leader by 42 points heading to Qatar. Oscar Piastri, who finished fifth on the road, was 12 points ahead of Verstappen, trailing Norris by 30 points.

It really was beginning to look as though Norris had one hand on the title. However, post-race in Las Vegas, checks to the McLaren cars found them to have exceeded the maximum amount of skid block wear allowed. Both drivers were subsequently referred to the stewards and later disqualified from the race as a result.

Norris' lead over both Verstappen and Piastri has now been cut drastically, with the Brit only leading by 24 points heading to next weekend's Qatar Grand Prix, when he had been 42 and 30 points ahead, respectively.

F1 Drivers' Standings after 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Position Driver Team Points
1Lando NorrisMcLaren390
2Oscar PiastriMcLaren366
3Max VerstappenRed Bull366
4George RussellMercedes294
5Charles LeclercFerrari226
6Lewis HamiltonFerrari152
7Kimi AntonelliMercedes137
8Alex AlbonWilliams73
9Isack HadjarRacing Bulls51
10Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber49
11Carlos SainzWilliams48
12Ollie BearmanHaas41
13Fernando AlonsoAston Martin40
14Liam LawsonRacing Bulls36
15Esteban OconHaas32
16Lance StrollAston Martin32
17Yuki TsunodaRed Bull28
18Pierre GaslyAlpine22
19Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber19
20Franco ColapintoAlpine0
21Jack DoohanAlpine0

F1 Constructors' Standings after 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix

Position Team Points
1McLaren756
2Mercedes431
3Red Bull391
4Ferrari378
5Williams121
6Racing Bulls90
7Haas73
8Aston Martin72
9Kick Sauber68
10Alpine22

