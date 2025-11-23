Double McLaren F1 disqualification gifts Max Verstappen way back into championship battle

Change your timezone:

Max Verstappen's F1 championship chances have been handed a huge boost after both of his title rivals were disqualified from the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

After overtaking Norris after turn one in Nevada, Verstappen went on to finish Sunday's Grand Prix on top, adding a much-needed 25 points to his tally.

However, with Norris coming home second on the road, Verstappen still trailed the championship leader by 42 points heading to Qatar. Oscar Piastri, who finished fifth on the road, was 12 points ahead of Verstappen, trailing Norris by 30 points.

It really was beginning to look as though Norris had one hand on the title. However, post-race in Las Vegas, checks to the McLaren cars found them to have exceeded the maximum amount of skid block wear allowed. Both drivers were subsequently referred to the stewards and later disqualified from the race as a result.

Norris' lead over both Verstappen and Piastri has now been cut drastically, with the Brit only leading by 24 points heading to next weekend's Qatar Grand Prix, when he had been 42 and 30 points ahead, respectively.

F1 Drivers' Standings after 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix

F1 Constructors' Standings after 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix

Position Team Points 1 McLaren 756 2 Mercedes 431 3 Red Bull 391 4 Ferrari 378 5 Williams 121 6 Racing Bulls 90 7 Haas 73 8 Aston Martin 72 9 Kick Sauber 68 10 Alpine 22

