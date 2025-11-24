Viva Las Vegas? Not according to this F1 star - 'It was so boring'

Change your timezone:

The Las Vegas Grand Prix has been sold as an exciting new addition to the F1 calendar, now in its third consecutive season.

The glitz and glamour do however cover up what is a fairly simple track layout and most F1 purists will tell you they're not that keen on the race.

Regardless of the track itself, there was one driver who found himself less than impressed with the race, RB star Isack Hadjar.

"It was so boring," he said. "Awesome first lap, but to be fair, we're not very fast, so from there we kind of fell off and we knew with the top teams going now it would be impossible to have good result - still P8 is nice.

"We maybe as a team we played it a bit conservative, we expected to have maybe a bit more graining, but in the end it was a full push race.

The Racing Bulls star had a rather anonymous race, starting from eighth and crossing the finish line in the same place (promoted to P6 after Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri's disqualification) unable to challenge cars ahead but also unbothered by those behind him.

Nevertheless, Hadjar earned another crucial eight points for Racing Bulls in an afternoon where team-mate Liam Lawson was left trundling around at the back, following a lap one incident with Oscar Piastri.

The pair went wheel-to-wheel at Turn 1, with contact causing wing damage for Lawson and tumbled down the order.

