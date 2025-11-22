F1 Race Today: Las Vegas Grand Prix start times, schedule, and how to watch live on TV

Change your timezone:

The glitz and glamour of the Las Vegas Grand Prix will be on full show today, with the main event of the weekend taking place from 8pm local time (PST).

This year's Las Vegas GP exhibits the quirk of being the only full-length race on the 2025 calendar to take place on a Saturday.

Saturday night's alright in Vegas, with the 50-lap race set to wow fans as Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen resume their championship battle under the lights along the city's iconic Strip.

Norris heads into Saturday's main event with a 24-point lead over McLaren team-mate Piastri, while Verstappen is a further 25 points back, 49 points behind Norris heading into the race.

That means that Verstappen can officially be eliminated from the championship battle today, if Norris outscores him by nine or more points.

Here's how you can catch Saturday's F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in your region!

F1 Race times - Las Vegas Grand Prix

The competitive action will conclude in Las Vegas today (Saturday, November 22, 2025), with the race going green at 8pm local time (PT).

Find the start times converted to your local time zone below:

Race start times - Saturday, November 22

Local Time (PT): 8pm

United States Eastern (ET):11pm

United States Central (CT):10pm

United States Mountain (MT):9pm

United States Pacific (PT):8pm



TV and live streaming options

In the United States, this weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix will be shown on ESPN.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries.

F1 international broadcasters

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo

Italy: Sky Italia

Belgium: RTBF, Play Sports

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland, RTL

France: Canal+

Mexico: beIN SPORTS

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong TV, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

India: FanCode

Latin America: ESPN



