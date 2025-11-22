F1 Race Today: Las Vegas Grand Prix start times, schedule, and how to watch live on TV
The glitz and glamour of the Las Vegas Grand Prix will be on full show today, with the main event of the weekend taking place from 8pm local time (PST).
This year's Las Vegas GP exhibits the quirk of being the only full-length race on the 2025 calendar to take place on a Saturday.
Saturday night's alright in Vegas, with the 50-lap race set to wow fans as Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen resume their championship battle under the lights along the city's iconic Strip.
Norris heads into Saturday's main event with a 24-point lead over McLaren team-mate Piastri, while Verstappen is a further 25 points back, 49 points behind Norris heading into the race.
That means that Verstappen can officially be eliminated from the championship battle today, if Norris outscores him by nine or more points.
Here's how you can catch Saturday's F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in your region!
F1 Race times - Las Vegas Grand Prix
The competitive action will conclude in Las Vegas today (Saturday, November 22, 2025), with the race going green at 8pm local time (PT).
Find the start times converted to your local time zone below:
Race start times - Saturday, November 22
Local Time (PT): 8pm
United States Eastern (ET):11pm
United States Central (CT):10pm
United States Mountain (MT):9pm
United States Pacific (PT):8pm
TV and live streaming options
In the United States, this weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix will be shown on ESPN.
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries.
F1 international broadcasters
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
Italy: Sky Italia
Belgium: RTBF, Play Sports
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland, RTL
France: Canal+
Mexico: beIN SPORTS
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong TV, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
India: FanCode
Latin America: ESPN
