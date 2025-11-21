F1 Results Today: Red flag flies at Las Vegas GP as troubling track issues resurface
F1 Results Today: Red flag flies at Las Vegas GP as troubling track issues resurface
Problems with the road surface at the Las Vegas Grand Prix reared their heads again, bringing out two red flags in FP2.
A possible loose manhole cover was spotted by one of the track marshals in the second half of the session, with the session red flagged to try to avoid a repeat of the debut running of the race in 2023, when Carlos Sainz's car was heavily damaged by a loose cover.
The session was halted just as most teams were beginning their qualifying simulation runs, with a number of drivers on fast laps when the red flag was thrown – with a late restart prompting a scramble for track position.
That late scramble went poorly for Charles Leclerc, who pulled off the track into a run-off area with an apparent gearbox issue on his warmup lap.
The late scramble then went poorly for everyone on track, when the red flag flew once again before anybody was able to set a time, leaving teams going into Friday night's session without a clear sense of their pace.
In the words of Sky Sports' David Croft: "This has been a very, very frustrating last 15 or 20 minutes of the session."
F1 FP2 Results: Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:33.602
|2
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.029s
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.161s
|4
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+0.277s
|5
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+0.291s
|6
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+0.299s
|7
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.435s
|8
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0.465s
|9
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.503s
|10
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.525s
|11
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+0.589s
|12
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+0.771s
|13
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+0.833s
|14
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.891s
|15
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+1.090s
|16
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1.222s
|17
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+1.384s
|18
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+1.410s
|19
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.626s
|20
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+1.897s
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.
Is there F1 today?
There is no more F1 today, but practice continues in Vegas with FP3 on Friday, 21st November at 4:30pm (PST), or 7:30pm (EST). To read the complete breakdown of practice times and how to watch in select locations click here.
READ MORE: F1 2025 Standings: Huge title favorite emerges after chaotic Brazilian Grand Prix
Related
Latest News
F1 Results Today: Red flag flies at Las Vegas GP as troubling track issues resurface
- 33 minutes ago
F1 Results Today: Championship contenders take to Vegas streets for first joust
- Today 02:52
Williams F1's 'striking' new look for 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix
- Yesterday 19:01
F1 Practice Today: Las Vegas Grand Prix start times, schedule, and how to watch live on TV
- Yesterday 15:00
Las Vegas weather is breaking records ahead of big F1 race
- November 18, 2025 23:55
The FBI is planning a major operation for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
- November 18, 2025 15:55
Most read
Lewis Hamilton hits out at penalty decision after Brazilian Grand Prix disaster
- 10 november
Ferrari boss tells Hamilton and Leclerc: Shut up and drive
- 10 november
F1 boss claims current drivers may be best in sport's history
- 16 november
NASCAR has made major change to 'Kyle Busch rule' ahead of 2026
- Yesterday 00:59
Ferrari boss on the hotseat after attacking Lewis Hamilton
- 18 november
Sebastian Vettel opens up on failed Red Bull return talks
- 13 november