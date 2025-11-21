F1 Results Today: Red flag flies at Las Vegas GP as troubling track issues resurface

Change your timezone:

Problems with the road surface at the Las Vegas Grand Prix reared their heads again, bringing out two red flags in FP2.

A possible loose manhole cover was spotted by one of the track marshals in the second half of the session, with the session red flagged to try to avoid a repeat of the debut running of the race in 2023, when Carlos Sainz's car was heavily damaged by a loose cover.

The session was halted just as most teams were beginning their qualifying simulation runs, with a number of drivers on fast laps when the red flag was thrown – with a late restart prompting a scramble for track position.

That late scramble went poorly for Charles Leclerc, who pulled off the track into a run-off area with an apparent gearbox issue on his warmup lap.

The late scramble then went poorly for everyone on track, when the red flag flew once again before anybody was able to set a time, leaving teams going into Friday night's session without a clear sense of their pace.

In the words of Sky Sports' David Croft: "This has been a very, very frustrating last 15 or 20 minutes of the session."

