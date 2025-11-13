Mercedes boss set to sell company stake as team valued at $6bn

Change your timezone:

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff is reportedly set to sell part of his 33 per cent stake in the team.

The partial sale of the wealthy Austrian's share would value the company at around $6bn, a record for an F1 team.

Sportico reports that Wolff is now in advanced talks to sell part of his stake.

If the sale is completed, it would mean a record valuation for an F1 team, far exceeding a stake in McLaren that was sold at a company valuation of $4.7billion last month.

The reported sale will not impact Wolff’s role at Mercedes, and he will remain as team principal and CEO.

A spokesperson from Mercedes declined to comment on the matter when asked by GPFans, other than noting that 'the governance of the team will remain unchanged, and all three partners (Mercedes-Benz, Toto and INEOS) are fully committed to the ongoing success of Mercedes-Benz in Formula 1'.

How much does Wolff earn at Mercedes?

The report continues that Wolff earned more than $50 million in salary and dividends from his ownership stake in 2024, with the team’s revenue totalling $812 million the same year.

In 2009, Wolff originally bought a stake in Williams, joining their board of directors before being appointed to the role of executive director in 2012.

However in 2013, the Austrian joined Mercedes as an investor and team CEO, and at time of writing tops the list of wealthiest F1 team principals.

Reports vary on Wolff’s total net worth, but is estimated to be around $1.6 billion, or £1.2 billion.

READ MORE: F1 2025 Standings: Huge title favorite emerges after chaotic Brazilian Grand Prix

Related