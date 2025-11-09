close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Smiling Max Verstappen in Red Bull team kit with a Brazilian-flag themed paddock background

F1 Results Today: Stunning Verstappen recovery drive fails to overcome Norris masterclass

F1 Results Today: Stunning Verstappen recovery drive fails to overcome Norris masterclass

Sheona Mountford
Smiling Max Verstappen in Red Bull team kit with a Brazilian-flag themed paddock background

Max Verstappen reminded everyone why he's the reigning F1 champion on Sunday at the Brazilian Grand Prix, storming through from a pit-lane start to finish third.

The Dutchman nearly snatched second place from rookie Kimi Antonelli with a brilliant recovery drive, but he couldn't get past the teenager or reel in Lando Norris to improve his slim title hopes.

Norris strengthened his championship lead and pulled off the perfect weekend, claiming pole for both the sprint and the grand prix, while also winning both races.

His team-mate Piastri crumbled however, as his campaign for a maiden world title unravelled and he finished fifth behind George Russell.

Piastri was also awarded a 10-second time penalty for causing a collision, after he dived down the inside of Kimi Antonelli on the safety car restart.

Lewis Hamilton endured a disastrous start to the Brazilian GP after he ran into the back of Franco Colapinto and sustained damage to his front wing.

The champion was forced to the pit and repair the broken wing, but when Hamilton returned to the track he confirmed over team radio that there were further issues with his damaged floor and lacked downforce throughout the race. He later retired the car.

F1 Results: Brazilian Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap
1Lando NorrisMcLaren
2Kimi AntonelliMercedes+10.388s
3Max VerstappenRed Bull+10.750s
4George RussellMercedes+15.267s
5Oscar PiastriMcLaren+15.749s
6Oliver BearmanHaas+29.630s
7Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+52.642s
8Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+52.873s
9Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+53.324s
10Pierre GaslyAlpine+53.914s
11Alex AlbonWilliams+54.184s
12Esteban OconHaas+54.696s
13Carlos SainzWilliams+55.420s
14Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+55.766s
15Franco ColapintoAlpine+57.777s
16Lance StrollAston Martin+58.247s
17Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+1:09.176s
DNFLewis HamiltonFerrari+34 LAPS
DNFCharles LeclercFerrari+66 LAPS
DNFGabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+70 LAPS

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

READ MORE: F1 announces blockbuster $750 MILLION US broadcast deal

Related

Formula 1

Latest News

F1 Results Today: Stunning Verstappen recovery drive fails to overcome Norris masterclass
Formula 1

F1 Results Today: Stunning Verstappen recovery drive fails to overcome Norris masterclass

  • Yesterday 19:55
Alpine confirm decision on last-placed driver's F1 future
Formula 1

Alpine confirm decision on last-placed driver's F1 future

  • Yesterday 16:57
Max Verstappen set to start Brazilian Grand Prix from last after qualifying nightmare
Formula 1

Max Verstappen set to start Brazilian Grand Prix from last after qualifying nightmare

  • Yesterday 14:54
F1 Race Today: Brazilian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
Formula 1

F1 Race Today: Brazilian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • Yesterday 11:04
F1 Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen title challenge collapses as Norris tightens grip
Formula 1

F1 Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen title challenge collapses as Norris tightens grip

  • November 8, 2025 20:28
F1 Sprint Results: Lando Norris takes key win as title rival crashes out
Formula 1

F1 Sprint Results: Lando Norris takes key win as title rival crashes out

  • November 8, 2025 16:24
More news

Most read

Lando Norris reveals crunch McLaren talks that led to Mexico GP dominance

Lando Norris reveals crunch McLaren talks that led to Mexico GP dominance

  • 29 october
 F1 insider calls out 'harsh' Lewis Hamilton punishment

F1 insider calls out 'harsh' Lewis Hamilton punishment

  • 29 october
 Denny Hamlin gives heartbreaking update on father's health ahead of Championship race

Denny Hamlin gives heartbreaking update on father's health ahead of Championship race

  • 30 october
 NASCAR star opens up on confrontation with suspended driver at Martinsville

NASCAR star opens up on confrontation with suspended driver at Martinsville

  • 30 october
 23XI owner sends warning about NASCAR lawsuit status

23XI owner sends warning about NASCAR lawsuit status

  • 30 october
 Wolff pinpoints key Verstappen advantage in F1 title battle

Wolff pinpoints key Verstappen advantage in F1 title battle

  • 24 october

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x