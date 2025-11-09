F1 Results Today: Stunning Verstappen recovery drive fails to overcome Norris masterclass
Max Verstappen reminded everyone why he's the reigning F1 champion on Sunday at the Brazilian Grand Prix, storming through from a pit-lane start to finish third.
The Dutchman nearly snatched second place from rookie Kimi Antonelli with a brilliant recovery drive, but he couldn't get past the teenager or reel in Lando Norris to improve his slim title hopes.
Norris strengthened his championship lead and pulled off the perfect weekend, claiming pole for both the sprint and the grand prix, while also winning both races.
His team-mate Piastri crumbled however, as his campaign for a maiden world title unravelled and he finished fifth behind George Russell.
Piastri was also awarded a 10-second time penalty for causing a collision, after he dived down the inside of Kimi Antonelli on the safety car restart.
Lewis Hamilton endured a disastrous start to the Brazilian GP after he ran into the back of Franco Colapinto and sustained damage to his front wing.
The champion was forced to the pit and repair the broken wing, but when Hamilton returned to the track he confirmed over team radio that there were further issues with his damaged floor and lacked downforce throughout the race. He later retired the car.
F1 Results: Brazilian Grand Prix 2025
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|—
|2
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+10.388s
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+10.750s
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+15.267s
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+15.749s
|6
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+29.630s
|7
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+52.642s
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+52.873s
|9
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+53.324s
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+53.914s
|11
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+54.184s
|12
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+54.696s
|13
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+55.420s
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+55.766s
|15
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+57.777s
|16
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+58.247s
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+1:09.176s
|DNF
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+34 LAPS
|DNF
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+66 LAPS
|DNF
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+70 LAPS
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.
