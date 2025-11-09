Max Verstappen set to start Brazilian Grand Prix from last after qualifying nightmare

Change your timezone:

Reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen will start from the back of the grid for Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix, after a disastrous Saturday in Sao Paolo.

The Dutchman could only qualify 16th for the grand prix after struggling with performance issues all weekend, with Red Bull team-mate Yuki Tsunoda also dropping out early.

The four-time world champion qualified 16th and was left scratching his head after the session as to where Red Bull had suddenly lost performance, with a change back to their old floor in qualifying clearly not working.

Ahead of Sunday’s Brazilian GP, Red Bull have elected to change Verstappen’s power unit and the set-up of his car, breaking parc ferme regulations which means a pit lane start for the Dutchman.

Verstappen to start from pit lane at Brazilian GP

Verstappen further elaborated on the lack of performance in his RB21, and continued: “It's just no grip. Changed a few things on the car and it didn't work, so that's something that we need to figure out. Nothing really seems to work. We change a lot on the car and, yeah, we just don't understand.

“Something is clearly just not working for us. Even with the changes on the set-up, normally you would feel some kind of reaction, but it doesn't. So, yeah, something is just really off.”

Despite Verstappen’s despondent remarks, Red Bull's parc ferme changes will hopefully aid the champion's comeback through the field during Sunday’s grand prix in a bid to salvage his title chances.

