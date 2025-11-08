F1 star in danger of missing Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying after huge sprint wreck
F1 star Gabriel Bortoleto is in danger of missing out on qualifying at his home grand prix this weekend, after a massive crash in Saturday's sprint race.
The rookie driver was going flat out toward the end of the long main straight in an attempt to overtake Alex Albon when his Sauber snapped sideways and slammed into the barrier.
That contact then sent his car spiralling across the track at high speed into the barriers on the other side of the track opposite turn one, and his car actually left the ground during the crash.
Thankfully, Bortoleto told his team over the radio that he was 'ok', and was taken by the on-track medical team, while the race finished under double-waved yellow flags.
His Sauber team now face a huge uphill battle to get his destroyed car ready for qualifying later on Saturday.
Home hero in massive crash
Following some solid points-scoring outings in recent weekends, there is real hope that Bortoleto can do something similar at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, with Sauber chasing down a sixth-place finish in the constructors' championship.
Bortoleto's crash will be even more frustrating to him and his team because his fight with Albon and Isack Hadjar behind was only for 10th place, with only the top eight scoring points anyway in the sprint race.
The 21-year-old rookie is a huge doubt for qualifying, and therefore may have to start from the very back of the grid for Sunday's main race, when there are a lot more points on offer.
