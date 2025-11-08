F1 Qualifying Today: Brazilian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Change your timezone:

With the sprint race festivities out of the way, attention at the Brazilian Grand Prix turning to Sunday's main event.

Oscar Piastri will be among those hoping to flip his fortunes from the sprint race, having crashed out from third place to drop further points to team-mate Lando Norris.

With a chaotic weather forecast looming over Saturday's on-track events and a championship fight which continues to swing between Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen, the Brazilian GP once again has all the elements to become a race to remember.

At last year's event, Verstappen wowed the crowd by stealing the grand prix victory despite starting P17, so make sure to tune in for Saturday's qualifying to see where will he end up starting from on Sunday.

F1 Qualifying times - Brazilian Grand Prix

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local Time (BRT): 3pm

United States Eastern (ET): 1pm

United States Central (CT): 12pm

United States Mountain (MT): 11am

United States Pacific (PT): 10am



TV and live streaming options

In the United States, this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying will be shown on ESPN2.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries.

F1 international broadcasters

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo

Italy: Sky Italia

Belgium: RTBF, Play Sports

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland, RTL

France: Canal+

Mexico: beIN SPORTS

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong TV, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

India: FanCode

Latin America: ESPN



F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.

