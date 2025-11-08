F1 Qualifying Today: Brazilian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
With the sprint race festivities out of the way, attention at the Brazilian Grand Prix turning to Sunday's main event.
Oscar Piastri will be among those hoping to flip his fortunes from the sprint race, having crashed out from third place to drop further points to team-mate Lando Norris.
With a chaotic weather forecast looming over Saturday's on-track events and a championship fight which continues to swing between Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen, the Brazilian GP once again has all the elements to become a race to remember.
At last year's event, Verstappen wowed the crowd by stealing the grand prix victory despite starting P17, so make sure to tune in for Saturday's qualifying to see where will he end up starting from on Sunday.
F1 Qualifying times - Brazilian Grand Prix
Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Local Time (BRT): 3pm
United States Eastern (ET): 1pm
United States Central (CT): 12pm
United States Mountain (MT): 11am
United States Pacific (PT): 10am
TV and live streaming options
In the United States, this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying will be shown on ESPN2.
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries.
F1 international broadcasters
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
Italy: Sky Italia
Belgium: RTBF, Play Sports
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland, RTL
France: Canal+
Mexico: beIN SPORTS
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong TV, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
India: FanCode
Latin America: ESPN
F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.
