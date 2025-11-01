Lewis Hamilton F1 championship update emerges in Felipe Massa-FIA legal case

Change your timezone:

An update regarding Lewis Hamilton's 2008 F1 world championship has emerged in the ongoing legal battle between Felipe Massa, the sport, and its governing body, the FIA.

2008 saw the British star claim his first of seven drivers' championships in what was only his sophomore campaign in F1 after narrowly missing out on becoming a rookie world champion in 2007.

The man he beat to the title in 2008 was Felipe Massa. However, the Brazilian is disputing his missed opportunity to win the title that year and is seeking approximately £64 million in damages due to ‘Crashgate’ at the Royal Courts of Justice.

Why is Massa suing the FIA/F1?

Crashgate refers to the scandal that unfolded at the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix, where Nelson Piquet Jr. deliberately crashed his Renault to bring out a safety car, which benefited his teammate Fernando Alonso, who went on to win the race.

At the time of the crash, Massa was leading, but after pitting under safety car conditions and a mistake in the pits, he fell out of the points, which proved costly come the end of the season.

The former driver’s claim of £64 million in damages relates to his loss of earnings and sponsorship against the FIA, Formula One Management, and Bernie Ecclestone.

However, the defendants are asking the court to strike out Massa’s claim, and argue that the Brazilian delayed too long in bringing it and that he has no real prospect of successfully arguing that the Singapore GP crash caused him to lose the 2008 championship.

Will Hamilton lose his 2008 F1 title?

Of course, with Hamilton the man to have won the F1 title, any court case could have had potential consequences for the British driver.

However, according to a 41-page document presented by Massa’s defence, a passage states that the Brazilian does not seek to strip Hamilton of his 2008 success.

An excerpt stated: “Mr. Massa is not seeking any alteration to the outcome of the 2008 Championship. Nor is there any suggestion, despite this process having been widely publicized in the press, that any third parties wish to approach the Court.”

It remains to be seen what the outcome is in the ongoing legal matter. On Friday, after a three-day hearing in London, a judge revealed that judgment on the case will be handed down at a future date.

READ MORE: F1 world champions: Full list from Farina to four-time King Verstappen

Related