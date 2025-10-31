Young F1 star tipped to be next Ferrari driver

Change your timezone:

One-time Ferrari fill-in driver Ollie Bearman has been tipped to take the next available seat with the Italian team.

Bearman equalled his Haas team's best ever finish with fourth at the Mexico Grand Prix last weekend, even looking as though he might challenge for the team's first ever podium at one point.

The result was a triumph for Haas, who have struggled to be consistent points finishers in 2025, and after the race Bearman shared an emotional celebration with girlfriend Alicia Torriani and his dad David Bearman.

With uncertainty lingering over Hamilton's Ferrari future, paddock whispers are now uttering Bearman's name as a prospect for the Scuderia.

Is Bearman ready for Ferrari?

"Absolutely outstanding. If you give that young man an opportunity, he will grab it, like he did in Saudi with the Ferrari drive," Brundle said.

Bearman replaced Carlos Sainz last-minute at the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP, impressing everyone with a seventh place finish after limited running and experience in F1 machinery.

Referring back to the Mexican GP, Brundle continued to praise Bearman for his cool head under pressure, particularly in his battle on track with Verstappen.

"He kept his head under a lot of pressure, especially in the closing stages with Oscar Piastri’s McLaren behind him. He put a move on Max [Verstappen], made it stick, didn’t go four wheels off the road, just,” Brundle added.

“The moment that there’s a seat at Ferrari for whatever reason, then Bearman should be in it as far as I’m concerned. I think he’s outstanding and he’s learning fast and he’s making the most.

“And congratulations to Haas. What a job they do with a fraction of the people and budget that other teams have.”

