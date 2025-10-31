Lewis Hamilton reveals early concerns about Ferrari integration

Change your timezone:

Lewis Hamilton has admitted that he was concerned about 'cultural differences' when he made the decision to move to Ferrari for the 2025 season.

The seven-time world champion made the decision early in 2024, then had a whole season to wait out with Mercedes before he joined the most successful team in the sport's history.

With Mercedes, he claimed six of his seven world championship titles, and built up good relationships with the likes of team principal Toto Wolff and race engineer Peter 'Bono' Bonnington.

However, following a rough start to life at Ferrari, there are signs that Hamilton has settled in at the Maranello-based outfit, and is beginning to build up good relationships with his new team, something he's going to need if he is going to challenge for a record-breaking eighth world title with the outfit.

Hamilton has claimed 37 points in the last five race weekends, despite three of those weekends being hampered by penalties, and he is now looking to claim a first grand prix podium with the team before the 2025 season is done.

Speaking to the Ferrari website, Hamilton has revealed that he is feeling more at home now, as well as opening up on past concerns he had about 'cultural differences' at Ferrari.

"Over the years, different cultures have got involved and they’ve pulled in people from all walks of life, but at its core Ferrari is Italian. I never thought I’d get a role here. I worried about the cultural differences, to be honest, but then you get here and everyone is clearly very open minded.

"Ultimately, it’s human to human. When you create bridges, all the other stuff falls away."

Hamilton's 2026 hopes

With new regulations sweeping into the sport in 2026, Hamilton will be excited to drive a new generation of F1 car, having really struggled in the ground effect era since the last regulations overhaul in 2022.

Hamilton has only won two races since the start of that season, despite having won 103 between 2007-2021.

On top of his personal hope that the new cars will be better suited to his talents, Hamilton will also be hoping that Ferrari can make a jump on their competitors when the new regulations hit in 2026, with their 2025 car clearly not up to scratch with the McLaren.

Hamilton was brought in by Ferrari to try and win them their first championship of any kind since 2008, and both team and driver are now trying to build to that outcome for the second year of his Ferrari contract.

