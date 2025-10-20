F1 2025 Weather: Latest forecast from Mexico City ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix
After an exciting weekend at COTA, Formula 1 heads south this week for the 2025 Mexican Grand Prix.
Ahead of the race in Mexico City, Red Bull star Max Verstappen has well and truly established himself as a championship contender, with F1 fans now getting to watch a three-way battle for the 2025 drivers' championship as the rest of the season unfolds.
The four-time world champion claimed his fifth win of the season at the US Grand Prix on Sunday, dominating the weekend in the sprint, qualifying, and the main race. As a result, Verstappen is now only 40 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri heading to Mexico, with Lando Norris in second position also slicing the gap to his team-mate to just 14 points.
A McLaren driver hasn't won a grand prix since Piastri at the Dutch GP in August, and with five rounds remaining, the title race is well and truly alive.
In terms of format, it's business as usual at the Mexican GP, with no sprint and the standard 25 points on offer for the winner of the race around the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez.
However, will the weather come into play this weekend? Or will it be smooth sailing for Red Bull and Verstappen once again?
What is the weather forecast for the Mexican Grand Prix?
Friday, October 24 - FP1 & FP2
The first session of the Mexican GP gets underway 12:30pm local time (CST) with temperatures cooling down from the hot and humid US Grand Prix.
Temperatures will sit at a comfortable 24 degrees Celsius during FP1, where there is currently a low 10% chance of rain ahead of the session.
Sunshine and light winds will grace the circuit, delivering ideal conditions for drivers to get to grips with the track.
FP2 takes place in the late afternoon at 4pm, where temperatures will rise slightly to 25 degrees Celsius, and the chance of rain remains low at nine percent.
Light winds will come from the north and humidity will be low at 25%, a welcome relief after the heat hazard at COTA.
Saturday, October 25 - FP3 & Qualifying
The final practice session of the weekend starts in the morning at 11:30am local time (CST), where the pleasant conditions will continue into Saturday.
Temperatures will cool to 23 degrees Celsius and there is no chance of rain forecast for FP3. Sunshine will lightly warm the circuit, while light winds continue from the north.
Qualifying takes place at 3pm in the afternoon, and by that time clouds will have begun to assemble over the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez, although they threaten little rain.
There is only 14% chance of precipitation towards the end of qualifying and temperatures remain a comfortable 26 degrees Celsius.
Saturday, October 26 - Race
If you were hoping for late drama and some rain for the Mexican Grand Prix on Sunday, then you'll be disappointed.
Sunshine is forecast from lights out at 2pm local time (CST) and throughout the 71-lap race, sitting at a pleasant 26 degrees Celsius.
There is a 3% chance of rain throughout the race distance and a gentle breeze from the north will tickle the circuit.
With few external variables from the weather to mix up the order in Mexico, qualifying will be even more crucial for drivers and the title rivals if they want to win the 2025 Mexican GP.
For weather updates across the Mexican Grand Prix weekend be sure to return to this page to check if any changes occur.
