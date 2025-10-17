close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Fred Vasseur, Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Monza, Italy, 2025

F1 Results Today: Ferrari suffer early disaster as McLarens separated by surprise name

F1 Results Today: Ferrari suffer early disaster as McLarens separated by surprise name

Chris Deeley
Fred Vasseur, Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Monza, Italy, 2025

Ferrari's early excitement at Lewis Hamilton's pace at the United States Grand Prix was tempered within an hour, with Charles Leclerc appearing to suffer a major mechanical issue.

After Hamilton set the fastest lap of the early running, Leclerc was forced to abandon his qualifying simulation run late in the session, complaining on the radio that he was unable to shift into seventh gear and that he could smell oil – being pulled into the pits and stepping out of his Ferrari.

Meanwhile, Lando Norris laid down an early marker at the United States Grand Prix on Friday, setting the fastest time in the lone practice session and gapping his team-mate Oscar Piastri by more than a quarter of a second in their first on-track action since their squabble in Singapore.

The papaya cars are right in the thick of a championship fight with just six grands prix to go, with Max Verstappen snapping at their heels and waiting for either McLaren to falter.

The session was briefly red flagged after about 20 minutes when some debris came of Lance Stroll's Aston Martin at Turn 19, pausing the session to retrieve the loose object safely.

A couple of other drivers had some technical issues of their own, Carlos Sainz being brought in less than halfway through the session with a gearbox issue and Esteban Ocon having to head to the pits with an unspecified issue not long after.

READ MORE: American track dropped as F1 confirm 2026 sprint schedule

F1 FP1 Results: United States Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap
1Lando NorrisMcLaren1:33.294
2Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+0.255s
3Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.279s
4Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+0.345s
5Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.354s
6Alex AlbonWilliams+0.626s
7George RussellMercedes+0.637s
8Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.671s
9Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+0.861s
10Ollie BearmanHaas+1.039s
11Esteban OconHaas+1.074s
12Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+1.184s
13Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+1.237s
14Lance StrollAston Martin+1.316s
15Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+1.325s
16Franco ColapintoAlpine+1.359s
17Pierre GaslyAlpine+1.371s
18Kimi AntonelliMercedes+1.443s
19Carlos SainzWilliams+2.580s
20Charles LeclercFerrari+2.786s

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

Yes, sprint qualifying will take place later today at 5pm (ET), while the sprint race will take place on Saturday, October 18 at 1pm (ET). You can find all the timings and where to watch in your region here.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen reveals reason he'd make Ferrari F1 switch

Related

Formula 1

Latest News

F1 Results Today: Ferrari suffer early disaster as McLarens separated by surprise name
Formula 1

F1 Results Today: Ferrari suffer early disaster as McLarens separated by surprise name

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: US Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
Formula 1

F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: US Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • Today 17:05
F1 announces blockbuster $750 MILLION US broadcast deal
Formula 1

F1 announces blockbuster $750 MILLION US broadcast deal

  • Today 15:35
NASCAR star Shane van Gisbergen reveals one of 'craziest parts' of oval racing
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR star Shane van Gisbergen reveals one of 'craziest parts' of oval racing

  • Today 15:04
NASCAR champion goes off about school issue that drives parents mad
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR champion goes off about school issue that drives parents mad

  • Today 14:28
NASCAR champion hails WWE Hall of Famer in playoff motivation
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR champion hails WWE Hall of Famer in playoff motivation

  • Today 13:02
More news

Most read

McLaren spotted celebrating championship win without Oscar Piastri in Singapore
2.500+ views

McLaren spotted celebrating championship win without Oscar Piastri in Singapore

  • 6 october
 F1 Qualifying Results: McLaren dominance wavers as Verstappen claws back into title race
2.500+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: McLaren dominance wavers as Verstappen claws back into title race

  • 4 october
 Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari replacement could come from McLaren

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari replacement could come from McLaren

  • 10 october
 NASCAR champion's trophies sold online after 'LIES'

NASCAR champion's trophies sold online after 'LIES'

  • 28 september
 NASCAR star overcomes major penalty with landmark result

NASCAR star overcomes major penalty with landmark result

  • 30 september
 Max Verstappen aiming for Nurburgring return after debut win in Ferrari

Max Verstappen aiming for Nurburgring return after debut win in Ferrari

  • 28 september

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x