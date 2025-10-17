F1 Results Today: Ferrari suffer early disaster as McLarens separated by surprise name
Ferrari's early excitement at Lewis Hamilton's pace at the United States Grand Prix was tempered within an hour, with Charles Leclerc appearing to suffer a major mechanical issue.
After Hamilton set the fastest lap of the early running, Leclerc was forced to abandon his qualifying simulation run late in the session, complaining on the radio that he was unable to shift into seventh gear and that he could smell oil – being pulled into the pits and stepping out of his Ferrari.
Meanwhile, Lando Norris laid down an early marker at the United States Grand Prix on Friday, setting the fastest time in the lone practice session and gapping his team-mate Oscar Piastri by more than a quarter of a second in their first on-track action since their squabble in Singapore.
The papaya cars are right in the thick of a championship fight with just six grands prix to go, with Max Verstappen snapping at their heels and waiting for either McLaren to falter.
The session was briefly red flagged after about 20 minutes when some debris came of Lance Stroll's Aston Martin at Turn 19, pausing the session to retrieve the loose object safely.
A couple of other drivers had some technical issues of their own, Carlos Sainz being brought in less than halfway through the session with a gearbox issue and Esteban Ocon having to head to the pits with an unspecified issue not long after.
F1 FP1 Results: United States Grand Prix 2025
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:33.294
|2
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+0.255s
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.279s
|4
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0.345s
|5
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.354s
|6
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0.626s
|7
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.637s
|8
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.671s
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+0.861s
|10
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|+1.039s
|11
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.074s
|12
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+1.184s
|13
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+1.237s
|14
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1.316s
|15
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1.325s
|16
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1.359s
|17
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.371s
|18
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+1.443s
|19
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+2.580s
|20
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+2.786s
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.
Is there F1 today?
Yes, sprint qualifying will take place later today at 5pm (ET), while the sprint race will take place on Saturday, October 18 at 1pm (ET). You can find all the timings and where to watch in your region here.
