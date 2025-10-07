Lando Norris defends himself over controversial Oscar Piastri overtake

Change your timezone:

F1 star Lando Norris has defended himself over a surprisingly controversial move on team-mate Oscar Piastri at last weekend's Singapore Grand Prix.

The pair's McLaren team finally wrapped up the constructors' title after missing out on a chance to do so in Baku the race before, with the two drivers being told to race each other fairly as ever.

Yet when Norris found himself in a tight spot on lap one between his team-mate and reigning champion Max Verstappen, he pushed past both drivers, making contact with Piastri.

The Aussie racer swiftly took to team radio to question: "So, are we cool with Lando just barging me out of the way or, what's the go there?"

The incident was referred to the stewards but no further action was taken, with a seething Piastri taking to team radio again to say: “That's not fair. I'm sorry, that's not fair."

Both McLaren and Norris argued that the 25-year-old had to prioritise avoiding a clash with Verstappen, with Piastri merely collateral damage, but the 24-year-old claimed: "Yeah but if he has to avoid another car by crashing into his team-mate then that's a pretty **** job of avoiding."

Norris dismisses Piastri after Singapore clash

After losing third place to his team-mate on the first lap, Piastri crossed the line in P4, with Norris hanging on to P3 to pick up his 40th career podium.

Thanks to that result, McLaren secured their 10th constructors' trophy, but those celebrations were somewhat tainted by the disagreement between their driver duo.

Though Piastri and Norris appeared amicable for the team photo later on that evening, the British racer held his ground in the post-race press conference, denying any wrongdoing on his part.

"Anyone on the grid would have done exactly the same thing as I did. So, I think if you fault me for just going on the inside and putting my car on the inside of a big gap, then I think you shouldn't be in Formula 1. I don't think there was anything wrong that I did," he said.

"Of course, I misjudged a little bit how close I was to Max, but that's racing. Nothing happened otherwise, and I'm sure I still would have ended up ahead of Oscar anyway because I was on the inside and he would have had the dirty side of the track on the outside.

"The last thing I want is to make contact with my team-mate, especially because all I get is questions from you guys. I'm the one that can't afford anything compared to him. I would put myself at risk just as much if that kind of thing happens.

Whilst Piastri certainly felt that Norris was in the wrong, the British racer concluded his argument by pointing out the facts from the weekend: "I'll see what I can do with it next time. But the FIA obviously thought it was fine, and the team did too. So, that's it."

