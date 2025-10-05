F1 Race Today: Singapore Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Change your timezone:

McLaren can finally wrap up the 2025 constructors' championship TODAY in Singapore...but that's getting ready to take a back seat to a developing story.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri need to pick up just 13 points between them this weekend for the papaya team to retain their constructors' title, their first repeat success since 1991.

However, all the focus for Sunday's race will be on a blockbuster front row, with fierce rivals Max Verstappen and George Russell lining up alongside one another after Russell snatched pole with a scintillating lap.

Verstappen has won the last two races, slashing Piastri's drivers' championship lead by a full 35 points while also closing in on Norris to the tune of 26 points.

Championship leader Piastri will be just behind Russell and Verstappen in third, while Norris is starting all the way down in fifth, with an uphill battle as he looks to get his championship challenge back on track.

You won't want to miss the start of this race, so here's how you can watch Sunday's grand prix and at what time in your region.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen reveals reason he'd make Ferrari F1 switch

F1 Race time - Singapore Grand Prix

Lights out for the Singapore Grand Prix is today (Sunday, October 5, 2025), at 9pm local time (SGT).

Please see below for the start times converted to your local time zone:

Local time (SGT): 9pm

United States Eastern (ET): 8am

United States Central (CT): 7am

United States Mountain (MT): 6am

United States Pacific (PT): 5am



TV and live streaming options

In the United States, this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix qualifying action is being shown live on ESPN.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen reveals reason he'd make Ferrari F1 switch

F1 international broadcasters

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo

Italy: Sky Italia

Belgium: RTBF, Play Sports

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland, RTL

France: Canal+

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong TV, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

India: FanCode

Latin America: ESPN



F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen reveals reason he'd make Ferrari F1 switch

Related