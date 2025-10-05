F1 Race Today: Singapore Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
McLaren can finally wrap up the 2025 constructors' championship TODAY in Singapore...but that's getting ready to take a back seat to a developing story.
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri need to pick up just 13 points between them this weekend for the papaya team to retain their constructors' title, their first repeat success since 1991.
However, all the focus for Sunday's race will be on a blockbuster front row, with fierce rivals Max Verstappen and George Russell lining up alongside one another after Russell snatched pole with a scintillating lap.
Verstappen has won the last two races, slashing Piastri's drivers' championship lead by a full 35 points while also closing in on Norris to the tune of 26 points.
Championship leader Piastri will be just behind Russell and Verstappen in third, while Norris is starting all the way down in fifth, with an uphill battle as he looks to get his championship challenge back on track.
You won't want to miss the start of this race, so here's how you can watch Sunday's grand prix and at what time in your region.
F1 Race time - Singapore Grand Prix
Lights out for the Singapore Grand Prix is today (Sunday, October 5, 2025), at 9pm local time (SGT).
Please see below for the start times converted to your local time zone:
Local time (SGT): 9pm
United States Eastern (ET): 8am
United States Central (CT): 7am
United States Mountain (MT): 6am
United States Pacific (PT): 5am
TV and live streaming options
In the United States, this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix qualifying action is being shown live on ESPN.
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries.
F1 international broadcasters
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
Italy: Sky Italia
Belgium: RTBF, Play Sports
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland, RTL
France: Canal+
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong TV, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
India: FanCode
Latin America: ESPN
F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.
