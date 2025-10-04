Change your timezone:

F1 champion Lewis Hamilton was placed under investigation by the FIA's stewards after a red flag infringement following Liam Lawson's crash in FP3.

The Brit finished FP3 in eighth overall, crucially ahead of team-mate Charles Leclerc who only managed 10th, but still a way off their nearest rivals Mercedes.

After crashing in FP2 on Friday, Liam Lawson once again caused a red flag as he hit the kerb and was sent into the barriers at Turn 7.

The front wing of his Racing Bulls car completely broke off, alongside suffering suspension damage, with the pressure on for the mechanics to get Lawson's car ready in time for qualifying.

Hamilton was placed under investigation by the stewards for an infringement under these red flag conditions, for slowing down when he passed Lawson and then sped up again.

Max Verstappen set the fastest time in FP3, a tenth of a second ahead of Lando Norris and just ahead of Oscar Piastri who secured second place on a ramped up track, in a weekend where McLaren were expected to be dominant.

Position Driver Team Gap 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:30.148 2 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.017secs 3 George Russell Mercedes +0.049secs 4 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.089secs 5 Lando Norris McLaren +0.089secs 6 Carlos Sainz Williams +0.244secs 7 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.341secs 8 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.411secs 9 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +0.489secs 10 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.503secs 11 Alex Albon Williams +0.520secs 12 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +0.549secs 13 Esteban Ocon Haas +0.636secs 14 Ollie Bearman Haas +0.651secs 15 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.775secs 16 Franco Colapinto Alpine +0.899secs 17 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.112secs 18 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +1.292secs 19 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.495secs 20 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +3.480secs

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

Yes, qualifying will take place later today Saturday, October 4 at 2pm (BST).

