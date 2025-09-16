close global

NASCAR double-header confirmed as IndyCar announce 2026 schedule

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
A generic image of the IndyCar logo

With the 2025 IndyCar season having concluded at the end of August, America's premier open-wheel racing series has now confirmed its schedule for 2026.

In an announcement on Tuesday, IndyCar confirmed that next season's calendar will consist of 17 races held across 16 race weekends, starting on Sunday, March 1, in St. Petersburg and finishing at Laguna Seca on Sunday, September 6.

Of course, most eyes will be drawn to the iconic Indianapolis 500, which is set to take place for the 110th time on Sunday, May 24.

The 2026 calendar also features a double-header with NASCAR at Phoenix Raceway, with IndyCar set to race there on Saturday, March 7, and the Cup Series on Sunday, March 8.

For the second year running, the entire IndyCar season will be broadcast live on FOX in the United States. In 2025, IndyCar viewership increased by 27 percent from 2024, and it is hoped that this trend will continue into next season.

“Our growth is industry-leading and will only accelerate faster as we continue our powerful partnership with FOX Sports and increase investment in our events,” Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles said.

“The 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule provides a dynamic showcase for our sport and its stars, blending fan-favorite race weekends with incredible showcases at exciting new venues. We cannot wait for 2026.”

2026 IndyCar schedule

Here is how the 2026 IndyCar Series schedule looks for 2026.

Date Venue Television
Sunday, March 1Streets of St. PetersburgFOX
Saturday, March 7Phoenix RacewayFOX
Sunday, March 15Streets of ArlingtonFOX
Sunday, March 29Barber Motorsports ParkFOX
Sunday, April 19Streets of Long BeachFOX
Saturday, May 9Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road CourseFOX
Sunday, May 24The 110th Indianapolis 500FOX
Sunday, May 31Streets of DetroitFOX
Sunday, June 7World Wide Technology RacewayFOX
Sunday, June 21Road AmericaFOX
Sunday, July 5Mid-Ohio Sports Car CourseFOX
Sunday, July 19Nashville SuperspeedwayFOX
Sunday, Aug. 9Portland International RacewayFOX
Sunday, Aug. 16Streets of MarkhamFOX
Saturday, Aug. 29Milwaukee Mile Race 1FOX
Sunday, Aug. 30Milwaukee Mile Race 2FOX
Sunday, Sept. 6WeatherTech Raceway Laguna SecaFOX

When is the 2026 Indy 500?

The 2026 Indianapolis 500 will be held on Sunday, May 24.

