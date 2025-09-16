NASCAR double-header confirmed as IndyCar announce 2026 schedule
NASCAR double-header confirmed as IndyCar announce 2026 schedule
With the 2025 IndyCar season having concluded at the end of August, America's premier open-wheel racing series has now confirmed its schedule for 2026.
In an announcement on Tuesday, IndyCar confirmed that next season's calendar will consist of 17 races held across 16 race weekends, starting on Sunday, March 1, in St. Petersburg and finishing at Laguna Seca on Sunday, September 6.
Of course, most eyes will be drawn to the iconic Indianapolis 500, which is set to take place for the 110th time on Sunday, May 24.
The 2026 calendar also features a double-header with NASCAR at Phoenix Raceway, with IndyCar set to race there on Saturday, March 7, and the Cup Series on Sunday, March 8.
For the second year running, the entire IndyCar season will be broadcast live on FOX in the United States. In 2025, IndyCar viewership increased by 27 percent from 2024, and it is hoped that this trend will continue into next season.
“Our growth is industry-leading and will only accelerate faster as we continue our powerful partnership with FOX Sports and increase investment in our events,” Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles said.
“The 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule provides a dynamic showcase for our sport and its stars, blending fan-favorite race weekends with incredible showcases at exciting new venues. We cannot wait for 2026.”
2026 IndyCar schedule
Here is how the 2026 IndyCar Series schedule looks for 2026.
|Date
|Venue
|Television
|Sunday, March 1
|Streets of St. Petersburg
|FOX
|Saturday, March 7
|Phoenix Raceway
|FOX
|Sunday, March 15
|Streets of Arlington
|FOX
|Sunday, March 29
|Barber Motorsports Park
|FOX
|Sunday, April 19
|Streets of Long Beach
|FOX
|Saturday, May 9
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
|FOX
|Sunday, May 24
|The 110th Indianapolis 500
|FOX
|Sunday, May 31
|Streets of Detroit
|FOX
|Sunday, June 7
|World Wide Technology Raceway
|FOX
|Sunday, June 21
|Road America
|FOX
|Sunday, July 5
|Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
|FOX
|Sunday, July 19
|Nashville Superspeedway
|FOX
|Sunday, Aug. 9
|Portland International Raceway
|FOX
|Sunday, Aug. 16
|Streets of Markham
|FOX
|Saturday, Aug. 29
|Milwaukee Mile Race 1
|FOX
|Sunday, Aug. 30
|Milwaukee Mile Race 2
|FOX
|Sunday, Sept. 6
|WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca
|FOX
When is the 2026 Indy 500?
The 2026 Indianapolis 500 will be held on Sunday, May 24.
Related
Latest News
NASCAR team confirms shock exit for playoff contender
- 1 hour ago
NASCAR double-header confirmed as IndyCar announce 2026 schedule
- 3 hours ago
NASCAR nuclear option to eliminate ALL Cup Series teams revealed
- Today 15:00
Samantha Busch celebrates massive new life news
- Today 14:00
NASCAR star has radio 'hacked' mid-race by surprise visitor
- Today 13:00
NASCAR Today: Busch issues surprise statement as Hamlin crew hoping for penalty investigation
- Today 12:00
Most read
McLaren announce name change in massive $100m deal
- 27 august
Toto Wolff reveals his GOAT advice to Lewis Hamilton
- 4 september
NASCAR fans get major update in TV blackout row
- 28 august
NASCAR Qualifying Results: Playoff stars dominate as Briscoe denied history
- 30 august
Key Red Bull star reveals how Horner departure has helped team
- Yesterday 17:00
Denny Hamlin reveals why teammate was p••••• after St Louis
- 10 september