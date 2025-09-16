NASCAR double-header confirmed as IndyCar announce 2026 schedule

Change your timezone:

With the 2025 IndyCar season having concluded at the end of August, America's premier open-wheel racing series has now confirmed its schedule for 2026.

In an announcement on Tuesday, IndyCar confirmed that next season's calendar will consist of 17 races held across 16 race weekends, starting on Sunday, March 1, in St. Petersburg and finishing at Laguna Seca on Sunday, September 6.

Of course, most eyes will be drawn to the iconic Indianapolis 500, which is set to take place for the 110th time on Sunday, May 24.

The 2026 calendar also features a double-header with NASCAR at Phoenix Raceway, with IndyCar set to race there on Saturday, March 7, and the Cup Series on Sunday, March 8.

For the second year running, the entire IndyCar season will be broadcast live on FOX in the United States. In 2025, IndyCar viewership increased by 27 percent from 2024, and it is hoped that this trend will continue into next season.

“Our growth is industry-leading and will only accelerate faster as we continue our powerful partnership with FOX Sports and increase investment in our events,” Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles said.

“The 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule provides a dynamic showcase for our sport and its stars, blending fan-favorite race weekends with incredible showcases at exciting new venues. We cannot wait for 2026.”

2026 IndyCar schedule

2026 IndyCar schedule

Date Venue Television Sunday, March 1 Streets of St. Petersburg FOX Saturday, March 7 Phoenix Raceway FOX Sunday, March 15 Streets of Arlington FOX Sunday, March 29 Barber Motorsports Park FOX Sunday, April 19 Streets of Long Beach FOX Saturday, May 9 Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course FOX Sunday, May 24 The 110th Indianapolis 500 FOX Sunday, May 31 Streets of Detroit FOX Sunday, June 7 World Wide Technology Raceway FOX Sunday, June 21 Road America FOX Sunday, July 5 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course FOX Sunday, July 19 Nashville Superspeedway FOX Sunday, Aug. 9 Portland International Raceway FOX Sunday, Aug. 16 Streets of Markham FOX Saturday, Aug. 29 Milwaukee Mile Race 1 FOX Sunday, Aug. 30 Milwaukee Mile Race 2 FOX Sunday, Sept. 6 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca FOX

When is the 2026 Indy 500?

The 2026 Indianapolis 500 will be held on Sunday, May 24.

