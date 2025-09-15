Key Red Bull star reveals how Horner departure has helped team

Change your timezone:

Christian Horner has been dealt an indirect blow after his Red Bull exit by a quote given by one of the team's key figures.

Horner hasn't made any explicit overtures regarding a return to F1 since being pushed out by his old team.

Following the 2025 British GP, Horner was axed with immediate effect as Red Bull team principal, replaced by former Racing Bulls boss Laurent Mekies.

Since the drastic change, Red Bull have displayed minor improvements, but when reigning champion Max Verstappen crossed the line almost 20 seconds ahead of his nearest competitor at last weekend's Italian Grand Prix, it felt as though a Red Bull revival under Mekies' rule may well be possible.

The Dutchman stormed to victory in front of the Italian crowd for the second time this season and having already confirmed his place at the Milton Keynes-based outfit for next season, the paddock are surely wondering how competitive Verstappen and Red Bull will be next season.

Marko highlights Mekies Red Bull improvements

Just two months into Mekies' reign, Helmut Marko has detailed the ways in which the Frenchman has already made a difference at Red Bull, and why Horner couldn't do the same.

Speaking to Servus TV, Marko said: "Appointing him was the right decision," when reflecting on the major change of leadership at Red Bull.

"Given the complexity of Formula 1, having a technical expert at the top is probably the better solution.

"It’s now much more structured from a technical perspective. And when everything works together, and the driver is integrated into the process, you can see the results. The car isn’t fundamentally different, but with this level of coordination, we can deliver such performances."

Marko's admission may not have named Horner but it certainly questions the need for the type of team principal the Brit was.

Horner became the public face of the company during his time at Red Bull, meaning he took on way more than simply race strategy, and given Marko's evaluation of the team's pivot away from such a leadership style, it doesn't bode well for Horner's chance of a return.

