Change your timezone:

Team Penske and their owner, Roger Penske, have issued an official statement confirming that the team will be parting ways with one of their championship-winning drivers ahead of 2026.

Will Power has been with the team since 2009, going on to win two IndyCar championships during that period (2014 and 2022) as well as 42 races, taking his total win tally in the series to 43. If you include his two previous Champ Car World Series wins, his tally stands at 45.

Not only that, but those wins also include an Indianapolis 500, which he won driving the No. 12 for Team Penske in 2018. It wasn't just on race day that Power was fast, either, having taken an IndyCar record 71 pole positions throughout his career so far.

However, his time with Team Penske is now at an end, with the 44-year-old set to depart the team prior to the 2026 season.

Team Penske have confirmed that they will announce its plans for the No. 12 Verizon Chevrolet at a later date prior to the 2026 season.

READ MORE: IndyCar boss slams 'CLICKBAIT' story linking champion with F1 move

Roger Penske on Will Power exit

Issuing a statement along with the news, Roger Penske made it clear that it was Power who felt it was time to move on.

“As we sat down to talk about our future together, Will felt that it was time for him to make a change beginning with next season," Penske explained.

Will Power will leave Team Penske after 17 years

"He has been an outstanding driver and teammate for our organization.

"His results speak for themselves, and we wish him the very best in the next phase of his career.”

Power: Driving for Penske 'honor of my life'

The driver himself added: “It’s been the honor of my life to drive for Roger and the Penske organization.

"We have accomplished so much together, and I will always be grateful for my time with the team and my teammates who have supported me along the way.

"After much consideration, I felt like a change for me was the right move at this time.”

NASCAR HEADLINES: Kyle Busch in X-rated Darlington verdict as team chief fumes

Related