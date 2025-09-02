close global

An image of NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch

NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch in X-rated Darlington verdict as team chief fumes

NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch in X-rated Darlington verdict as team chief fumes

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
An image of NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion got very hot under the helmet during Sunday night's race at Darlington.

'We didn't do s*** today' - NASCAR team chief rages after 'terrible' playoff opener

One NASCAR crew chief was also not happy at Darlington, isuing a damning verdict on his team's performance post-race.

NASCAR officials penalize multiple playoff stars at Darlington

Multiple playoff drivers were punished at Darlington after officials released their penalty report.

Team Penske star shocked after poor NASCAR playoff opener

Joey Logano's poor performance at Darlington has caught himself and Team Penske off guard.

NASCAR Cup Series star facing playoff exit

After a 40-second pit road disaster thwarted his race on Sunday, one huge team are facing an early playoff elimination.

NASCAR driver issues 'worst day' racing verdict as shocking run continues
NASCAR

NASCAR driver issues 'worst day' racing verdict as shocking run continues
35 minutes ago

  • 35 minutes ago
Carson Hocevar incident ruined NASCAR playoff star's night
NASCAR Cup Series

Carson Hocevar incident ruined NASCAR playoff star's night
1 hour ago

  • 1 hour ago
NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch in X-rated Darlington verdict as team chief fumes
NASCAR Today

NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch in X-rated Darlington verdict as team chief fumes
2 hours ago

  • 2 hours ago
Michael Jordan's GOAT response to NASCAR playoff agony for 23XI Racing team
NASCAR Cup Series

Michael Jordan's GOAT response to NASCAR playoff agony for 23XI Racing team
Today 11:15

  • Today 11:15
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton DEMOTION for Italian Grand Prix
Formula 1

FIA announce Lewis Hamilton DEMOTION for Italian Grand Prix
Today 04:00

  • Today 04:00
NASCAR playoff rookie has Darlington debut WRECKED inside 15 seconds
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR playoff rookie has Darlington debut WRECKED inside 15 seconds
Today 02:00

  • Today 02:00
