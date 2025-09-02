NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch in X-rated Darlington verdict as team chief fumes
NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch in X-rated Darlington verdict as team chief fumes
Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion got very hot under the helmet during Sunday night's race at Darlington.
➡️ READ MORE
‘We didn’t do s*** today’ - NASCAR team chief rages after 'terrible' playoff opener
One NASCAR crew chief was also not happy at Darlington, isuing a damning verdict on his team's performance post-race.
➡️ READ MORE
NASCAR officials penalize multiple playoff stars at Darlington
Multiple playoff drivers were punished at Darlington after officials released their penalty report.
➡️ READ MORE
Team Penske star shocked after poor NASCAR playoff opener
Joey Logano's poor performance at Darlington has caught himself and Team Penske off guard.
➡️ READ MORE
NASCAR Cup Series star facing playoff exit
After a 40-second pit road disaster thwarted his race on Sunday, one huge team are facing an early playoff elimination.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Latest News
NASCAR
NASCAR driver issues 'worst day' racing verdict as shocking run continues
- 35 minutes ago
NASCAR Cup Series
Carson Hocevar incident ruined NASCAR playoff star’s night
- 1 hour ago
NASCAR Today
NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch in X-rated Darlington verdict as team chief fumes
- 2 hours ago
NASCAR Cup Series
Michael Jordan's GOAT response to NASCAR playoff agony for 23XI Racing team
- Today 11:15
Formula 1
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton DEMOTION for Italian Grand Prix
- Today 04:00
NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR playoff rookie has Darlington debut WRECKED inside 15 seconds
- Today 02:00
Most read
2.500+ views
McLaren announce name change in massive $100m deal
- 27 august
Daniel Ricciardo 'proud' of incredible Max Verstappen achievement
- 14 august
NASCAR fans get major update in TV blackout row
- 28 august
NASCAR Qualifying Results: Playoff stars dominate as Briscoe denied history
- 30 august
'Fighter' Lewis Hamilton told to stay at Ferrari
- 24 august
Piastri opens up on 'interesting dynamic' with McLaren team-mate
- 26 august