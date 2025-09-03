McLaren confirm driver will return for Italian Grand Prix

Change your timezone:

McLaren have confirmed that junior driver Alex Dunne will step in for one of their stars for FP1 at the Italian Grand Prix this weekend.

The erratic young driver has two F2 victories this year, sitting fifth in the championship as he looks to boost his growing reputation.

The Irishman impressed during his first FP1 session in F1 earlier this year at the Austrian GP, where he set a time that was just 0.069 seconds behind Piastri's time, having taken Norris' place for the session.

While it is unclear whether he'll replace Norris again or Piastri this time at Monza, it is part of the FIA mandatory rookie session rules, which state that rookies must be fielded in each of a team's cars twice per season.

In a post on McLaren's X page, Dunne said he was 'really excited' to be back driving the MCL39 at Monza.

"My first one in Austria was an extremely special day for me so to do it again at Monza, a track which is so historic, is going to be put a big smile on my face.

"Hopefully I can build and improve upon what was a strong outing in Austria and help Lando and Oscar as much as possible going into the grand prix."

McLaren drivers to resume championship fight

Whoever Dunne replaces for FP1 at Monza, it will leave that driver with less practice time heading into what is yet another crucial weekend in the championship fight between McLaren's two drivers.

Piastri's seventh win of the season at Zandvoort last time out has given him a 34-point lead over Norris, after the Brit had to retire from the race while running up in second.

Norris now knows that he needs to be almost faultless if he is going to overturn that points deficit in the remaining nine races of the season, starting with the Italian GP.

The Brit's two DNFs in 2025 have proven to be the difference so far, with Piastri picking up 37 points in those two grands prix combined.

