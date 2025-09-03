Change your timezone:

Former Formula 1 world champion has branded Isack Hadjar the 'real deal' and believes he will be driving for Red Bull next season.

Red Bull have already had two different drivers alongside Max Verstappen in 2025, with Liam Lawson having started the season as the Dutchman's teammate before his swift axe.

The Kiwi was replaced by Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix, although he too has struggled to perform up against the four-time world champion.

Hadjar, meanwhile, has been impressing at Racing Bulls - Red Bull's junior team - and following his maiden podium at Zandvoort on Sunday, Villeneuve told Sky Sports that Hadjar is destined to be Verstappen's team-mate, as soon as next season.

"He seems to be good under pressure, and he’s young, he’s a rookie," the 1997 world champion said.

"He doesn’t have that much experience. He went through the smaller categories; he’s climbed very quickly through the ranks.

"When he gets a beating, he stands up even stronger! So, he seems to be the real deal, and I think he’s already in the big car next year; they’re just waiting to announce when."

READ MORE: Cadillac snub American drivers in official F1 lineup announcement

Who will race for Red Bull in 2026?

Red Bull's driver lineup has been up for debate for quite some time now. Sergio Perez's poor performances finally saw him be axed at the end of 2024, with Lawson stepping up to replace him.

However, Lawson looked to be devoid of all confidence at Red Bull, suffering two Q1 exits and two point-less weekends before being replaced just two races into his Red Bull opportunity.

Both Perez and Lawson's stocks since then have gone up, however, with Tsunoda's struggles proving that the second Red Bull seat is somewhat of a poisoned chalice.

Lawson has outperformed Tsunoda in 2025 despite racing for the junior team, while Perez has gone on to secure a seat at new team Cadillac for 2026.

It's thought that New Zealander Lawson will not be considered for a seat at Red Bull for 2026, but other than that Red Bull's three F1 seats across the two teams bar Verstappen appear to be wide open.

If Hadjar does get promoted up into the main Red Bull seat, Racing Bulls would need to find a way to replace him, with Arvid Lindblad arguably the favourite to take that seat, unless Tsunoda is offered another chance with the junior team despite having been there for four full seasons before this year.

READ MORE: F1 team boss officially shuts down any chance of Christian Horner hiring

Related