F1 Qualifying Results: Championship leader takes stunning pole after early struggles

Oscar Piastri snagged an impressive, and unexpected, pole position for the Dutch Grand Prix in Saturday's quailfying.

Team-mate Lando Norris had dominated every practice session in the lead up to qualifying, before also looking faster in the early stages of the grid-setting session.

When it came to Q3 however, Piastri pulled out a blistering lap to leave his team-mate in the dust and stake his claim in the championship.

Mercedes and Red Bull lost two of their drivers during Q2 with Kimi Antonelli and Yuki Tsunoda failing to progress into the top 10, as pressure mounts on the pair.

Elsewhere in Q1, Lance Stroll crashed again at Zandvoort, following his FP2 incident where he completely destroyed his Aston Martin.

The Canadian spun into the barriers at Turn 13, but avoided prompting a red flag and managed to drive his car back to the pits without disrupting qualifying.

Stroll was unable to get back out on track for qualifying and was pictured out of the car in the garage, failing to set a time during the session.

F1 Qualifying Results: Dutch Grand Prix 2025

1. Oscar Piastri, McLaren - 1:08.662secs

2. Lando Norris, McLaren - +0.012secs

3. Max Verstappen, Red Bull - +0.263secs

4. Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls - +0.546secs

5. George Russell, Mercedes - +0.593secs

6. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari - +0.678secs

7. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari - +0.728secs

8. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls - +0.838secs

9. Carlos Sainz, Williams - +0.843secs

10. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin - +0.968secs

11. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes - OUT IN Q2

12. Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull - OUT IN Q2

13. Gabriel Bortoleto, Kick Sauber - OUT IN Q2

14. Pierre Gasly, Alpine - OUT IN Q2

15. Alex Albon, Williams - OUT IN Q2

16. Franco Colapinto, Alpine - OUT IN Q1

17. Nico Hulkenberg, Kick Sauber - OUT IN Q1

18. Esteban Ocon, Haas - OUT IN Q1

19. Ollie Bearman, Haas - OUT IN Q1

20. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin - OUT IN Q1



How does F1 Qualifying work?

The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

