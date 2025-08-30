F1 Qualifying Results: Championship leader takes stunning pole after early struggles
F1 Qualifying Results: Championship leader takes stunning pole after early struggles
Change your timezone:
Oscar Piastri snagged an impressive, and unexpected, pole position for the Dutch Grand Prix in Saturday's quailfying.
Team-mate Lando Norris had dominated every practice session in the lead up to qualifying, before also looking faster in the early stages of the grid-setting session.
When it came to Q3 however, Piastri pulled out a blistering lap to leave his team-mate in the dust and stake his claim in the championship.
Mercedes and Red Bull lost two of their drivers during Q2 with Kimi Antonelli and Yuki Tsunoda failing to progress into the top 10, as pressure mounts on the pair.
Elsewhere in Q1, Lance Stroll crashed again at Zandvoort, following his FP2 incident where he completely destroyed his Aston Martin.
The Canadian spun into the barriers at Turn 13, but avoided prompting a red flag and managed to drive his car back to the pits without disrupting qualifying.
Stroll was unable to get back out on track for qualifying and was pictured out of the car in the garage, failing to set a time during the session.
READ MORE: Cadillac snub American drivers in official F1 lineup announcement
F1 Qualifying Results: Dutch Grand Prix 2025
1. Oscar Piastri, McLaren - 1:08.662secs
2. Lando Norris, McLaren - +0.012secs
3. Max Verstappen, Red Bull - +0.263secs
4. Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls - +0.546secs
5. George Russell, Mercedes - +0.593secs
6. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari - +0.678secs
7. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari - +0.728secs
8. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls - +0.838secs
9. Carlos Sainz, Williams - +0.843secs
10. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin - +0.968secs
11. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes - OUT IN Q2
12. Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull - OUT IN Q2
13. Gabriel Bortoleto, Kick Sauber - OUT IN Q2
14. Pierre Gasly, Alpine - OUT IN Q2
15. Alex Albon, Williams - OUT IN Q2
16. Franco Colapinto, Alpine - OUT IN Q1
17. Nico Hulkenberg, Kick Sauber - OUT IN Q1
18. Esteban Ocon, Haas - OUT IN Q1
19. Ollie Bearman, Haas - OUT IN Q1
20. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin - OUT IN Q1
How does F1 Qualifying work?
The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.
The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.
Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.
READ MORE: F1 team boss officially shuts down any chance of Christian Horner hiring
Related
Latest News
F1 Qualifying Results: Championship leader takes stunning pole after early struggles
- 17 minutes ago
NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs 2025: Drivers, standings, schedule, odds and more
- 2 hours ago
NASCAR Today: Michael Jordan breaks silence and brutal Cup Series penalty explained
- 3 hours ago
F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton nightmare continues at Dutch GP
- 3 hours ago
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Today: Portland start time, TV channel, live stream and lineup
- Today 12:00
NASCAR Truck Series Race Today: Darlington start time, TV channel and live stream
- Today 11:00
Most read
McLaren announce name change in massive $100m deal
- 27 august
NASCAR confirm six Cup Series penalties at Watkins Glen
- 11 august
Daniel Ricciardo 'proud' of incredible Max Verstappen achievement
- 14 august
NASCAR announce Shane van Gisbergen car legality verdict after Watkins Glen inspection
- 11 august
NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch issues damning verdict on rivals as Cup Series penalties confirmed
- 11 august
NASCAR fans get major update in TV blackout row
- 28 august