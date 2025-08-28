Max Verstappen 'surprises' Sergio Perez with special message

Change your timezone:

Sergio Perez has shared the message Max Verstappen sent him following the Mexican's signing with Cadillac's F1 team.

Following a year out from F1, both Perez and Valtteri Bottas will return in 2026 after signing with Cadillac ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix.

Both were sacked by their respective teams at the end of 2024, in favour of younger drivers Liam Lawson and Gabriel Bortoleto; but Bottas and Perez have found an avenue back onto the grid with the new 11th team.

Speaking at the announcement, Perez revealed the warm congratulations he received from his fellow F1 drivers, including former Red Bull team-mate Verstappen.

“I was surprised by a lot of drivers who messaged me. They seem to miss me,” he said.

“I will say the first one was Max [Verstappen], he was straight on. Teammates, [Pierre] Gasly, Franco [Colapinto], they did send a message, and we have a group where they most times put a message, so it was nice to see that they are happy to see me back.”

Cadillac opt for F1 experience

While Cadillac initially claimed they wanted one experienced driver and an American, the team have opted for two drivers who are trialled and tested in F1 machinery.

IndyCar star and seat hopeful Colton Herta, failed to acquire the magic 40 super licence points needed to race in F1, which explains why Cadillac have not signed the American for next year.

The team will also have been watching the 2025 season unfold, and the gamble involved with hiring a rookie driver, with the likes of Kimi Antonelli, Ollie Bearman and Jack Doohan all struggling in F1.

In their first season, which has already been forecast as a challenge, it is unsurprising Cadillac have opted for two drivers with experience and intel from two of F1's most successful teams.

Perez competed with Red Bull during their dominant years and Bottas served as Mercedes’ reserve driver in 2025, not to mention his years racing and winning with the imperious team.

All of this previous form will mean nothing in 2026 however, when the regulations change and the F1 grid will have an entirely new set of rules to master.

