F1 star looking for new rival after shock firing

Change your timezone:

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has admitted that the sacking of former Red Bull chief Christian Horner has left a void in F1, for him specifically.

The two went back and forth over the last couple of decades as their teams vied for supremacy, until Horner was abruptly relieved of his position last month.

READ MORE: Axed F1 chief Guenther Steiner 'set' for multi-million dollar team purchase

In his 20th season at the helm of the energy drink giants' main F1 team, the 51-year-old was replaced with immediate effect by former Racing Bulls boss Laurent Mekies.

The Frenchman has an impressive wealth of experience and is more than capable of replacing Horner as Red Bull F1 team principal, but many have noted the stark contrast in their personalities and Mekies' lack of a fiery nature.

And it seems no one has noticed the drastic shift in the mood of the paddock more than Wolff, who admitted he misses the dramatic rivalry he once had with Horner.

Speaking to Formula.hu, the Austrian F1 boss said: "When you look back, it really has always been an interesting story. Those years, but especially 2021, weren't just about Max and Lewis, but also about Christian and me.

"What's more, it was really difficult at times, and that's in every history book and always will be. You know, he always said that I loved to hate him. So who should I hate now? It looks like I'll have to find someone else."

Toto Wolff's rivalry with Christian Horner has ended now the Red Bull boss has been sacked

F1 paddock reeling from Horner exit

McLaren CEO Zak Brown also noted the impact Horner's exit would have on his garage, but took a rather different approach to Wolff, claiming that F1 would be 'healthier' without Horner and the atmosphere he brought with him.

Horner's shock exit from the sport certainly shook up the paddock and has led many to question what's next for the ex-Red Bull boss.

Could he make a comeback in a role with one of his former rivals, will he sail off into the sunset never to return to the sport, or will he even head up the new Cadillac project and reunite with his former driver Sergio Perez? The F1 rumour mill has gone into full overdrive.

But what is for certain is that Horner's rivals, and the Netflix Drive to Survive cameras no doubt, will miss the competitive nature that Horner brought to the sport.

Rivalries are what drives the championship after all and with McLaren having practically run away with the 2025 constructors' title already, this season is certainly short of them.

READ MORE: F1 champion Max Verstappen reveals unfulfilled racing dream

Related