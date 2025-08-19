Change your timezone:

F1 champion Fernando Alonso has endorsed a full-time switch for Aston Martin reserve driver Felipe Drugovich.

The Brazilian driver and 2022 F2 champion is yet to earn a seat on the F1 grid, despite completing impressive mileage with Aston Martin as their reserve and development driver over the years.

However, Drugovich has been linked with one of the vacant spots at debutants Cadillac next season, and with Aston Martin once again unable to offer him a full-time seat in 2026, Alonso admits he would love to see his team-mate land a place on the grid elsewhere.

“It would be great to see him in F1," he said to the media. "He has an incredible talent, Formula 2 was a demonstration.

“We can see it here every day when we work with him. The simulator work, some of the free practices that he has been always delivering the performance that the team was asking, even with very limited kilometres.

“It would be interesting to see him in a full-time drive and I hope it happens.”

READ MORE: Denny Hamlin makes big purchase ahead of NASCAR retirement

Who will race at Cadillac in 2026?

Drugovich is not the only name to be put forward as a potential option for Cadillac next season, with experienced pros Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez widely believed to be the frontrunners.

IndyCar racer Colton Horta is also in the mix, as is former Mercedes reserve driver Mick Schumacher, who has been competing in the World Endurance Championship with Alpine this season.

And earlier this week, McLaren starlet Alex Dunne offered a cryptic response when asked if he could be lining up for the American outfit.

Team principal Graeme Lowdon has been criticised in some quarters for not already having a driver pairing confirmed, but he believes the team will be rewarded for taking their time to get the decision right.

READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series return confirmed for former Hendrick Motorsports star

Related