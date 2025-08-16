Horner and Perez could reunite as stunning report emerges

Change your timezone:

Christian Horner could reunite with his former Red Bull driver Sergio Perez after a stunning report has emerged about a potential F1 comeback.

Red Bull's poor performances in 2025 led to the team principal being axed from his role after 20 years, in a shock to the entire paddock.

During his tenure at the Milton Keynes-based outfit however, Horner had won 14 world championship titles, making him an attractive prospect now that he is jobless.

Both Alpine and Ferrari have been linked with acquiring his services, but now a new team has emerged, according to German media.

Auto Motor und Sport state that Horner is in the running for a move to the new Cadillac F1 team, who are joining the grid in 2026, despite them having a team principal already in Graeme Lowdon.

The above publication suggest that Lowdon would instead take up a different role, with the American-owned new team looking for as much experience as possible in their ranks for their first season in the sport.

READ MORE: NASCAR playoff field officially confirmed after dramatic Richmond race

Could Perez and Horner reunite?

The rumours of a Horner switch to Cadillac could be made all the more realistic by the fact that Horner's former driver Sergio Perez is one of the leading candidates to fill one of the two Cadillac seats.

Perez has revealed that talks have taken place over a potential deal being agreed, with Lowdon having expressed his desire to have at least one experienced F1 racer at the team for next season.

Horner and Perez shared a good relationship during the Mexican driver's stint at Red Bull, where he raced between 2021-2024, helping the team claim two constructors' world championships in that time.

Horner finally announced that Perez had been axed to be replaced by Liam Lawson at the end of the 2024 season, but the six-time race winner's stock has arguably risen since then due to the struggles of both Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda alongside Max Verstappen.

A reunion between two characters would surely be a blockbuster partnership for Cadillac, but there is no indication that Lowdon will step down from his position before they enter the sport in 2026.

READ MORE: NASCAR star officially OUT of playoffs after horror wreck

Related