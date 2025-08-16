Daniel Ricciardo reveals identity journey in life outside F1
Daniel Ricciardo has admitted that he's learning more about his own identity as he leaves motor racing behind.
The Australian star was let go by the wider Red Bull organization in the second half of last season, and appears to have come to terms with having driven his last race in F1.
Ricciardo has been enjoying his time out of the spotlight, opting to dedicate his focus on promoting his own brands in the world of fashion and wine, while taking the opportunity to travel the world.
Back on home turf, however, the 36-year-old provided a rare interview at Ray White's Connect conference in the Gold Coast, opening up on how he plans to make the most of his the future following his exit from F1 last year.
"I’ve been trying to figure out who I am other than this race car driver," he said. "I’ve come to appreciate the little things more and the meaning of the importance of family and friends.
“You just have to take everything one step at a time. If you look too far ahead, everything looks a bit daunting.”
Ricciardo reflects on childhood ambitions
The eight-time race winner also reflected on his upbringing and what sparked his desire to compete in F1.
“[My] childhood was great,” the ex-Red Bull driver said. “I was always driven to do something that scared me a bit.
“The reason I got into racing was because no one was really doing it. It was my chance to do something a little bit cooler than everyone else.
“I was just showing off, but showing off has got me to a really good place in life."
