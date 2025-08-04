Lewis Hamilton hints at major Ferrari problems

Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton has hinted at problems behind the scenes at Ferrari after another disappointing weekend.

The Hungarian Grand Prix only served up more misery for the seven-time F1 champion, suffering a shock early exit in qualifying on Saturday as his teammate put it on pole, and unable to improve on that 12th place start in the race.

Hamilton cut an incredibly downbeat figure in his post-qualifying interview on Saturday, even calling for Ferrari to replace him. It was a similar story post-race on Sunday, with Hamilton making a very concerning reveal.

Asked about an incident with Max Verstappen, in which Hamilton was pushed off the track, the Brit said: "I don’t really remember it to be honest."

Hamilton was then asked about his comments after Saturday qualifying, to which he replied: "When you have a feeling you have a feeling, and there’s a lot going on in the background that’s not great."

Hamilton then pushed back on suggestions that he had lost his love for racing, stating: "No, I still love racing."

F1 RESULTS: Hamilton's Ferrari woes continue as McLaren stars in dramatic late battle

Could Lewis Hamilton retire from F1?

Hamilton's comments have led to a wider concern about whether or not the legend will still be racing in 2026, with some pundits believing he could retire.

Ralf Schumacher suggested during the weekend that Hamilton could be set to lose his seat and instead retire before the end of his contract, which is currently set to run until the end of the 2026 season.

However, Ferrari seemingly want stability. Despite a dismal 2025 season, team principal Fred Vasseur has had his contract extended so that he will be around for the 2026 season.

Both Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have supported Vasseur and lessened the pressure on his position, and surely the Ferrari hierarchy will now look to do the same for their seven-time world champion driver.

Ferrari need a confident and firing Hamilton for the 2026 season, when new regulations come sweeping into the sport. And right now, Hamilton is a shadow of his former self.

Despite his downbeat interviews which have hinted at a growing internal concern, however, there has been no indication that Hamilton will not fulfil his contract with the team.

READ MORE: Axed F1 chief Guenther Steiner 'set' for multi-million dollar team purchase

Related