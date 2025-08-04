close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Lewis Hamilton alongside a Ferrari logo and a cracked Italian flag

Lewis Hamilton hints at major Ferrari problems

Lewis Hamilton hints at major Ferrari problems

Lewis Hamilton alongside a Ferrari logo and a cracked Italian flag

Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton has hinted at problems behind the scenes at Ferrari after another disappointing weekend.

The Hungarian Grand Prix only served up more misery for the seven-time F1 champion, suffering a shock early exit in qualifying on Saturday as his teammate put it on pole, and unable to improve on that 12th place start in the race.

Hamilton cut an incredibly downbeat figure in his post-qualifying interview on Saturday, even calling for Ferrari to replace him. It was a similar story post-race on Sunday, with Hamilton making a very concerning reveal.

Asked about an incident with Max Verstappen, in which Hamilton was pushed off the track, the Brit said: "I don’t really remember it to be honest."

Hamilton was then asked about his comments after Saturday qualifying, to which he replied: "When you have a feeling you have a feeling, and there’s a lot going on in the background that’s not great."

Hamilton then pushed back on suggestions that he had lost his love for racing, stating: "No, I still love racing."

F1 RESULTS: Hamilton's Ferrari woes continue as McLaren stars in dramatic late battle

Could Lewis Hamilton retire from F1?

Hamilton's comments have led to a wider concern about whether or not the legend will still be racing in 2026, with some pundits believing he could retire.

Ralf Schumacher suggested during the weekend that Hamilton could be set to lose his seat and instead retire before the end of his contract, which is currently set to run until the end of the 2026 season.

However, Ferrari seemingly want stability. Despite a dismal 2025 season, team principal Fred Vasseur has had his contract extended so that he will be around for the 2026 season.

Both Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have supported Vasseur and lessened the pressure on his position, and surely the Ferrari hierarchy will now look to do the same for their seven-time world champion driver.

Ferrari need a confident and firing Hamilton for the 2026 season, when new regulations come sweeping into the sport. And right now, Hamilton is a shadow of his former self.

Despite his downbeat interviews which have hinted at a growing internal concern, however, there has been no indication that Hamilton will not fulfil his contract with the team.

READ MORE: Axed F1 chief Guenther Steiner 'set' for multi-million dollar team purchase

Related

Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Ferrari NASCAR McLaren 2026
F1 movie proves box office hit as Brad Pitt record broken
F1 Movie

F1 movie proves box office hit as Brad Pitt record broken

  • Today 04:00
Max Verstappen disappointed by FIA stewards investigation after Hungarian Grand Prix
Formula 1

Max Verstappen disappointed by FIA stewards investigation after Hungarian Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 22:00

Latest News

NASCAR Cup Series

Ryan Blaney opens up on NASCAR error still haunts him

  • 44 minutes ago
NASCAR Cup Series

Joe Gibbs Racing star issues apology for wrecking teammate's race

  • 3 hours ago
NASCAR

Denny Hamlin offers frank verdict on NASCAR suspension

  • Today 14:00
NASCAR

NASCAR team FIRES driver with immediate effect after he signs with rival for 2026

  • Today 13:00
NASCAR Round-Up

NASCAR News Today: Kyle Busch laments car issues as Cup Series driver confirms retirement decision

  • Today 12:00
F1 Movie

F1 movie proves box office hit as Brad Pitt record broken

  • Today 04:00
More news

Most read

F1 Qualifying Results: Ferrari star stuns McLaren stars to take incredible pole
2.500+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: Ferrari star stuns McLaren stars to take incredible pole

  • 2 august
 F1 Qualifying Results: Title fight hots up in Belgium as Lewis Hamilton flounders
2.500+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: Title fight hots up in Belgium as Lewis Hamilton flounders

  • 26 july
 NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin confirms Cup Series retirement verdict

NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin confirms Cup Series retirement verdict

  • 27 july
 NASCAR Cup Series: Full Iowa starting lineup ahead of Sunday's race

NASCAR Cup Series: Full Iowa starting lineup ahead of Sunday's race

  • 3 august
 NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch suggests radical Cup Series swap as Reddick offers damning 23XI future statement

NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch suggests radical Cup Series swap as Reddick offers damning 23XI future statement

  • 21 july
 NASCAR confirms data breach after hackers 'demanded $4m ransom'

NASCAR confirms data breach after hackers 'demanded $4m ransom'

  • 29 july
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x