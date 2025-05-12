Stunning final trailer drops for long-awaited F1 movie
Stunning final trailer drops for long-awaited F1 movie
The final trailer for the upcoming Formula 1 movie has dropped online, ahead of its long-awaited release next month.
Promo for the movie's release is well underway, with the star-studded artist lineup for the soundtrack released at the Miami Grand Prix at the start of the month, and Damson Idris arriving to the Met Gala in stunning F1-inspired gear.
The F1 movie soundtrack boasts award-winning artists such as Ed Sheeran, ROSÉ, Burna Boy and Tate McRae, with their music accompanying the cast of Hollywood stars such as Brad Pitt, Javier Bardem and Damson Idris.
Now, a full-length trailer has dropped for the movie directed by Joseph Kosinski, which played up the rivalry between APXGP stars Sonny Hayes and Joshua Pearce, played by Pitt and Idris.
One part of the trailer seemed to reference Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen’s infamous 2021 crash at Copse corner during the British Grand Prix, with the two APXGP team-mates coming together at Silverstone corner Woodcote 1:27 seconds into the trailer - where even Crofty’s iconic commentary featured.
When will the F1 movie be released?
The movie is set to launch internationally on June 25 and will release in North America on June 27, with the new trailer also showing just how much detail the filmmakers have gone into to mirror the world of F1.
F1's movie will feature the reality and glamour of the sport equally, with the new trailer showing scenes from the factory as well as a huge party.
The trailer also provided an insight into some of the relationships that will dominate the narrative of the F1 movie, with Condon and Pitt’s character’s shown having an intense conversation over a pint at the start of the trailer.
Fans will also be familiar with several shots from the trailer, including Pitt and Idris alongside the real F1 grid for the national anthem at Silverstone, whilst finally providing a glimpse inside the 11th APXGP garage that was spotted in the pit lane during filming last year.
F1 HEADLINES: Team to axe driver before next race as Norris sends Verstappen warning
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
McLaren boss admits paying $250,000 for infamous sex act letter
- 21 minutes ago
Stunning final trailer drops for long-awaited F1 movie
- 2 uur geleden
F1 2025 Imola Grand Prix weather: Latest forecast today from Emilia Romagna
- Today 17:00
Defeated NASCAR star admits 'surprise' at Kyle Larson move
- Today 14:00
NASCAR drivers reveal reasons behind bringing their pets to every race
- Today 14:00
William Byron demoted from top spot after Kansas disaster
- Today 13:00
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
- GP ITALY 16 - 18 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul