IndyCar Race Today: Indianapolis Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 NTT IndyCar Series hits the Indianapolis Motor Speedway today, Saturday May 10th, for qualifying ahead of the Grand Prix of Indianapolis.

This weekend's race is the second in as many weeks after the Barber race at the start of May, won by Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou.

The reigning and three-time IndyCar champion has made a dominant start to his title defense, winning at St. Petersburg, Thermal Club and now Barber, and he took a brilliant pole by almost half a second on Friday.

That's the Spaniard's second pole of the year after his first last weekend, fixing up the only thing missing from a dominant year so far as he steams – even at this early stage – to a potential record-equalling third consecutive title.

It will certainly be interesting to see who comes out on top today, and we've got all the details you need on how to watch it unfold live!

IndyCar Indy Grand Prix start times

Today's IndyCar race from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, is set to start at 4:30 pm (ET). Here are the IndyCar start times converted to your local city and time zone.

City (Time Zone) Session start time
New York, NY (ET)4:30 PM
Charlotte, NC (ET)4:30 PM
Columbia, SC (ET)4:30 PM
Charleston, WV (ET)4:30 PM
Augusta, ME (ET)4:30 PM
Chicago, IL (CT)3:30 PM
Pierre, SD (CT)3:30 PM
Nashville, TN (CT)3:30 PM
Des Moines, IA (CT)3:30 PM
Montgomery, AL (CT)3:30 PM
Mexico City, MX (CT)3:30 PM
Phoenix, AZ (MT)1:30 PM
Denver, CO (MT)2:30 PM
Salt Lake City, UT (MT)2:30 PM
Albuquerque, NM (MT)2:30 PM
El Paso, TX (MT)2:30 PM
Los Angeles, CA (PT)1:30 PM
Las Vegas, NV (PT)1:30 PM
Seattle, WA (PT)1:30 PM
Portland, OR (PT)1:30 PM
San Francisco, CA (PT)1:30 PM
Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT)5:30 PM
London, GB (GMT)9:30 PM
Madrid, ES (CET)10:30 PM
Sydney, AU (AEST)6:30 AM (Sunday)
Adelaide, AU (ACST)6:00 AM (Sunday)
Perth, AU (AWST)4:30 AM (Sunday)

How to watch IndyCar on TV

In the United States, IndyCar action this weekend and all season will be exclusively broadcast live on FOX Sports. Specifically, today's race will be broadcast live on FOX.

Outside the United States, the answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch this weekend's action in some major countries around the world.

Country Broadcaster(s)
United States FOX
Canada TSN, TSN+
Australia Stan Sport, Sky Sport
United Kingdom Sky Sports F1
Spain Movistar+
France Canal+
Germany Sky Sports
Belgium VOO Sport World
Brazil ESPN, TV Cultura
Middle East IndyCar LIVE
Netherlands Ziggo Sport
Italy Sky
Portugal Sport TV
Singapore IndyCar LIVE
Japan NHK
Hong Kong IndyCar LIVE
Hungary Arena 4
Turkey S Sport

