FIA confirm McLaren penalty verdict after Miami Grand Prix investigation

The FIA has confirmed the outcome of an investigation into McLaren and Lando Norris following an incident at the Miami Grand Prix.

Norris experienced a very bizarre issue during first practice at the Miami International Autodrome, complaining over the team radio to his team that they had left tools in his cockpit that were rattling around at high speed.

When Norris pulled into the pits, his complaints over the radio were justified, throwing out multiple tools from inside his cockpit, including what looked like a torch.

The incident was noted by the FIA, with McLaren scrutinized for releasing a car in an unsafe condition, which is a breach of Article 34.14 c) of the sporting regulations.

Did Lando Norris or McLaren get a penalty?

Whilst the sporting regulations state that the stewards could hand Norris a penalty such as a grid drop, on this occasion, the McLaren star has avoided such punishment.

Indeed, the FIA has announced that the stewards have decided to instead hand McLaren an official warning.

A statement shared by the FIA read: "The team admitted in the hearing that they made a genuine mistake by leaving two torches/flashlights in the cockpit when releasing Car 4 from the garage.

"However, the driver realised directly after entering the track that some equipment was in the car and was able to secure both parts shortly after leaving the pit exit before returning slowly to the pits.

"The Stewards determine that the incident qualifies as a car being released in an unsafe condition, but the driver realised the problem extremely quickly and reacted adequately to prevent any unsafe or dangerous situation. This is taken into account in mitigation and a Warning to the Competitor is issued."

F1 RESULTS TODAY: McLaren STUNNED at Miami Grand Prix as Mercedes phenom secures stunning pole

Related