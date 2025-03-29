Red Bull F1 chief reveals crunch HQ talks with Max Verstappen

Red Bull Formula 1 chief Helmut Marko has revealed crunch talks with Max Verstappen are set to take place at the team's headquarters to address the reigning world champion's criticisms.

Red Bull look far from their former dominance in 2025, with McLaren seemingly the class of the field and the Milton Keynes-based outfit trailing far behind.

Further issues have plagued the team in terms of personnel, too, following the decision to replace Sergio Perez with Liam Lawson for 2025.

Lawson has now left the team after just two races, with Yuki Tsunoda taking his place.

Max Verstappen set for Red Bull factory talks

Verstappen has consistently been linked with a move away from the team since their dominance of the sport began to slip last season, with the likes of Mercedes and Aston Martin said to be interested.

Red Bull appear to be doing everything they can to keep Verstappen happy, though, with Marko having revealed to OE24 that Verstappen was summoned to HQ along with Red Bull's technical department the day before the announcement over their 2025 driver transfers.

"This meeting should allow us to calmly address Max's wishes and criticisms," Marko told the Austrian outlet.

The 81-year-old also stated that Verstappen would air his grievances with the technical team to discuss the car, saying: "This meeting is primarily about Max sitting down with the technicians and going over the next steps."

F1 HEADLINES: Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull verdict delivered as superstar teases huge announcement

Related