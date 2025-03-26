Lewis Hamilton teases huge reveal in F1 25 announcement

Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton has teased an exciting reveal regarding the upcoming F1 25 video game.

The Codemasters and EA Sports racing series has been hugely popular in recent years and a new edition of the game is expected to be released in the coming months.

We now know that Hamilton will be on the cover of the game, but the seven-time champion has announced that a further reveal is set to come later this week.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the seven-time champion wrote: "Iconic. @easportsf1 reveal: March 26."

'Iconic' Hamilton makes more history

The revelation comes following an eventful few days for the Brit at last weekend's Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai on his second outing for Ferrari.

Hamilton celebrated his maiden Sprint Race victory on Saturday, coming home top of the pile ahead of Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen. But, he was unable to build on that impressive performance, qualifying fifth for Sunday's showpiece before ending the day one place worse off.

There was to be more frustration post-race when he was disqualified after the FIA confirmed that the skid block on his car had suffered excessive wear, thus falling foul of the rules.

His team-mate Charles Leclerc also suffered disqualification after his vehicle was deemed to be under the minimum weight required, ensuring that both drivers and their team collected no points for their efforts on the day.

The FIA disqualified Lewis Hamilton from the Chinese GP

However, this week there has been better news for fans of Ferrari and Hamilton in particular, after it was confirmed that he will be the cover star for EA Sports' F1 25 Iconic Edition.

Despite being regarded as one of the greatest drivers in the sport's history, the 105-time race winner has never been the solo feature on the cover of the racing simulation game.

Hamilton posted a teaser image on his social media accounts, adding that the big reveal for this year's installment will take place on March 26.

Attention now turns to next weekend's Japanese Grand Prix, where he will hope for better at the famous Suzuka circuit.

He has made no secret of his desire to add more world titles to his collection at Ferrari but is already 35 points behind early pace-setter Lando Norris, who is chasing a maiden championship triumph.

READ MORE: Christian Horner issues statement on Liam Lawson's Red Bull future

Related