F1 legend blames Lewis Hamilton for lack of Ferrari success

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has been blamed for Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel's lack of success.

When Vettel joined Ferrari in 2015, Hamilton was just about to embark on his third year with Mercedes having just secured his first world championship with the team.

Over the next six seasons, Hamilton would win five further world championships, with Vettel finishing second on multiple occasions during that period.

As such, despite endearing himself to Ferrari fans by claiming 14 victories and engaging in two championship battles with Mercedes and Hamilton, Vettel was not able to add to his four championship titles previously won at Red Bull.

Speaking about his time at Ferrari, Vettel says that things did not work out for him well due to Hamilton and Mercedes' dominance at the time.

"Well, for me, it didn't quite work [winning the title at Ferrari], because Lewis was there," Vettel told BBC podcast Sportsworld.

Vettel delivers Hamilton Ferrari verdict

Going further, Vettel turned to offering his verdict on Hamilton's move to Ferrari.

"So let's see here now how he will get on," the four-time champion added.

"But, yeah, my fingers crossed. I obviously have raced him a long time. We get along really well, and he's by far the most outspoken driver on the grid at the minute, his on-track skills don't need to be repeated.

"I think the numbers, statistics speak for themselves, but it's great to see that he's still on the grid, and he still has that influence and uses it in a positive manner."

Now 40 years old, Hamilton is attempting to once again challenge for a record-breaking eighth world title with the Scuderia and is partnering Charles Leclerc as the pair try to win Ferrari's first title of any kind since 2008.

However, Hamilton's Ferrari career has not got off to a spectacular start. Although claiming sprint race success in China, Hamilton has only scored one point from the opening two main races of the season.

He was disqualified alongside Leclerc in the aftermath of the Chinese GP, with Hamilton's skid block found to have experienced excessive wear throughout the race.

READ MORE: Christian Horner issues statement on Liam Lawson's Red Bull future

Related