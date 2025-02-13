NASCAR make major move as Michael Jordan lawsuit BOMBSHELL emerges

NASCAR have filed a 68-page appeal arguing against the injunction that allowed 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports (FRM) to compete as chartered teams for 2025.

23XI, co-owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, launched an antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR back in 2024, for the sport’s alleged 'anti-competitive' and 'monopolistic practices'.

The two teams also refused to sign NASCAR’s 2025 charter deal, and faced competing in the upcoming season as uncharted teams.

However, U.S. District Judge Kenneth Bell issued a preliminary injunction allowing 23XI and FRM to receive the same benefits as chartered teams whilst the lawsuit continues into 2025.

NASCAR launches lawsuit appeal ahead of Daytona 500

Ahead of qualifying for the Daytona 500 event, NASCAR have appealed Bell’s decision, and have warned of the ‘sweeping implications’ for the rest of the season.

"The district court's injunction orders flout federal antitrust law; misapply the established rules governing the use of preliminary injunctions; ignore unrebutted, legally significant evidence; and have sweeping implications for NASCAR's 2025 Cup Series season," NASCAR wrote in an official statement.

"These injunctions misuse the judicial power to force NASCAR to treat its litigation adversaries as its business partners and confidants, undermining the mutual trust that has fueled NASCAR's growth and success."

According to NASCAR, they are willing to see the case to trial, where, if 23XI and FRM prevail, they will dispose of the charter system.

Michael Jordan's team have been embroiled in a lawsuit with NASCAR

"While every other team owner that was offered a new Charter with these better terms accepted it, these two held out -- raising concerns about several provisions but not the mutual releases," NASCAR continued.

"NASCAR eventually withdrew its offers to Plaintiffs and moved forward with planning its 2025 Cup Series season without them as chartered teams.

"So 23XI and Front Row turned to the courts, attempting to transform the Charter's standard release provision into a trump card to belatedly secure, outside of negotiations, the Charters they regretted rejecting - even though neither team owner ever raised that provision as an issue in two years of Charter negotiations.

"With neither the facts nor the law on their side, 23XI and Front Row argue it violates the Sherman Act for sports enterprises to include such standard releases in their agreements. The district court took the bait," NASCAR alleged in their statement.

"At this point, NASCAR would prefer to extend the perks of the 2025 Charter to owners committed to enhancing NASCAR's competitiveness with other sports for fans, sponsors, and media dollars - rather than owners that undermine NASCAR's brand."

