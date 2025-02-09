F1 Drive to Survive: Season 7 release date and how to watch after HUGE Netflix announcement

Formula 1 fans rejoice! The release date for season seven of Netflix's hit show Drive to Survive has been confirmed.

Ever since its introduction in 2019, Drive to Survive has been a huge hit, attracting a huge new audience to the sport of F1.

This has seen the series' popularity surge worldwide, with a record 24 races now held each season, including three in the United States.

2025 is set to see the seventh season of the hit show released, and now, Netflix has confirmed exactly when fans will get their annual peek behind the scenes into the paddock.

Daniel Ricciardo has been one of the big stars of Drive to Survive

Former Haas chief Guenther Steiner has also proved a hit in the series

When is the new season of Drive to Survive released?

As per an official announcement from Netflix, season seven of Drive to Survive is set to be released on Friday, March 7, 2025.

This comes exactly one week before the season-opening weekend in Melbourne, with the Australian Grand Prix set to take place between March 14-16.

“We’re really excited for fans to watch the new season of Drive to Survive," said Tom Hutchings, executive producer at the show's Box to Box Films production company.

"The 2024 season was incredible both on and off the track, with the action well and truly underway before the first race in Bahrain. Expect more drama and fun from the paddock this season and a few surprises too.

“Go behind the scenes as teams bid for the hottest drivers on the market, experience a weekend with the drivers at the toughest race of the year; and expect a nail-biting finish right up to the last race.

"Fasten your seatbelts – this season is going to be our biggest ever.”

How can I watch Netflix Drive to Survive?

As always, Drive to Survive will be available to stream and watch in full on Netflix.

To date, all six seasons have had ten episodes, all of which have been available to stream from the initial release date.

Nothing announced so far suggests that will change for 2025.

What will be in Drive to Survive season 7?

With cameras rolling all season long, and so much excitement throughout the 2024 season, it is not yet known what will feature on Drive to Survive season seven.

However, there were some clear standout moments from the season that we would be hugely surprised to see left out.

For example, Lando Norris' first-ever F1 race win at the Miami Grand Prix and the celebrations that followed will surely make the cut, and Lewis Hamilton's historic win at Silverstone in the British Grand Prix just has to be in.

Max Verstappen's stunning drive in the wet at the Brazilian Grand Prix would also be a shocking omission given the sheer talent he put on display that day.

Of course, there were more negative moments we would expect to be in season seven, too. Take Logan Sargeant's mid-season firing from WIlliams, for example, and Daniel Ricciardo's axe from Visa Cash App RB.

Perhaps the thing most nailed on, however, is Hamilton's blockbuster announcement that he was set to join Ferrari.

The seven-time champion dropped a bombshell on the sport when he announced the deal before the start of the 2024 season, and it set the tone for what would be a crazy 'silly season' of driver transfers up and down the grid.

