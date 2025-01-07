Hamilton BOOSTED by historic result in shock Verstappen defeat

Lewis Hamilton's historic win at Silverstone has been voted as better than Max Verstappen's masterful drive at the Brazilian Grand Prix in our best race of the year poll.

In recent weeks, GPFans have been asking you, our readers, to vote on a variety of categories relating to the 2024 season, and on this occasion, we're discussing the best grand prix of 2024.

READ MORE: Hamilton set to ditch key partner

Although reigning champion Max Verstappen proved himself against a whole host of contenders in 2024, the Dutchman did not have things all his own way, experiencing a lengthy winless run mid-season, allowing others to take advantage.

Over the 10 grand prix weekends where Verstappen languished further back in the pack, six different drivers took the top spot on the podium, providing great entertainment and on-track battles for F1 fans around the world.

READ MORE: Hamilton admits plans for future Mercedes return

Multiple different F1 drivers claimed grand prix victories as Verstappen struggled through 2024

Max Verstappen ended his winless drought with a stunning victory at the Brazilian GP

Which was the best grand prix in 2024?

Despite Verstappen's stunning return to the top in a masterclass at Interlagos, the GPFans Poll for the best grand prix of 2024 has swung away from the Dutchman, instead crowning another worthy victor.

Instead, it was the British Grand Prix that stole 59 percent of the vote after Hamilton's stunning win in front of his adoring home crowd.

Verstappen's heroics in Brazil claimed just 36 percent of the votes, meaning it was a big win for Hamilton and the British GP.

Lewis Hamilton won the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in front of his home fans

Other contenders included the Italian Grand Prix, where Ferrari's Charles Leclerc won in front of the Tifosi, but this gained just three percent of the vote.

The 2024 British GP is a worthy winner, with Hamilton breaking his own long-held winless record in what was his final home race with Mercedes.

The 39-year-old now heads to Ferrari in the hope of challenging for an elusive eighth world championship title, alongside his new team-mate Charles Leclerc.

READ MORE: Verstappen confirms SHOCK talks over Mercedes move

Related